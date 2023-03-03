"He twerks better than Alexa Bliss"- Wrestling world goes berserk after an old clip of former WWE Champion dancing goes viral

An old clip of former WWE Champion Randy Orton dancing has resurfaced, and the wrestling world is abuzz with reactions to it.

The 14-time world champion has been out of action since May last year. He was last seen inside the squared circle in a tag title unification match against The Usos. The Legend Killer was attacked by The Bloodline after the bout and has been on the sidelines ever since. He underwent back surgery last year and is currently in the recovery phase.

Amid his time off, an old clip of Randy Orton dancing resurfaced on social media. Fans quickly responded to the video, praising The Viper for his unique dance moves.

Check out the clip and the responses below:

Randy Orton got some moves Randy Orton got some moves 😂https://t.co/2nMCzk3Jm7

Roderick @Roderic57493571 @wrestlelamia Same energy with the pelvic thrust he did @wrestlelamia Same energy with the pelvic thrust he did 😂😂 https://t.co/Ok4TBdutrA

Ran⭐️ @hoesluvvmarii @wrestlelamia He definitely does this on the regular @wrestlelamia He definitely does this on the regular 😂😂😂

Randy Orton got some moves Randy Orton got some moves 😂https://t.co/2nMCzk3Jm7 Never In My Days Would I Think I’d Say Mr. Orton Throwing It Back…. I Can Now Rest Never In My Days Would I Think I’d Say Mr. Orton Throwing It Back…. I Can Now Rest 😮‍💨😂 twitter.com/wrestlelamia/s…

Nate Wright @The73MPL4R @wrestlelamia Randy has mellowed out a LOT over the years and it's fantastic @wrestlelamia Randy has mellowed out a LOT over the years and it's fantastic

Randy Orton could soon return to WWE

Randy Orton is widely considered one of the greatest superstars to have stepped inside the squared circle.

The 14-time World Champion has been a prominent member of the WWE roster for over 20 years. However, he has been away from action since last summer.

Sean Slate @slate_s42 3 years ago today, psychotic Randy Orton was brought out 3 years ago today, psychotic Randy Orton was brought out https://t.co/sMP3hAV0vX

It was reported sometime after Orton's time off that his back injury was more severe than initially thought. However, The Legend Killer is doing better now after undergoing surgery and could soon make his much-awaited return.

The Viper reportedly contacted wrestler bootmaker Jose G. Sanz to order boots for his return, albeit there is no set date for it. The rumors of his return have excited fans who have been eagerly waiting to see the Legend Killer return to action.

Randy Orton's partner, Matt Riddle, has also been out of action since December last year. The Original Bro was apparently suspended after failing a drug test and had to go to rehab.

As per recent reports, Riddle's suspension is now over, and he could also be returning to the squared circle soon. However, it was stated that WWE's creative team currently has no plans for his return.

