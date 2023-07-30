Heel former champion broke character and cried during major WWE event due to fans' reactions

Former WWE Women's Champion Melina recently confessed to breaking character at the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event due to the fans' reactions.

After nearly 11 years of absence, Melina made a surprising return to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble. She entered the Women's Royal Rumble match at number two and was eliminated by Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné) 53 seconds later.

The 44-year-old received a huge pop from the fans during her entrance. They seemed extremely happy to see her return. During a recent interview with Ring The Belle, Melina revealed that she was not supposed to act like a babyface. Instead, she was supposed to be a heel. However, she could not resist breaking character and crying after seeing how fans reacted to her comeback.

"I really was intending to be a heel. I wanted to come in as a villain because she [Moné] is a babyface. And everybody loved me that I was like, 'oh, I wanna give everybody hugs.' I broke character. I, like, I cried, 'I love you guys so much!'" Melina said. [From 23:08 to 23:20]

Check out the video below:

Melina denied slipping at WWE Royal Rumble; confessed to another botch. Check out her comments here.

What did Melina say about Trish Stratus' return to WWE?

Although she initially retired in 2006, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returned earlier this year to join Monday Night RAW. The 47-year-old is currently feuding with Becky Lynch.

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Melina commented on Stratus' return to the Stamford-based company.

"Only certain personality types or the company's chosen people are allowed to do that because we could bring back a Jazz... and they are the ones who enhanced Trish's career. So there are people who made Trish look good... There are people who enhanced her, who taught her that, who carried her through matches, they need their credit. If only we could bring them back, but we don't wanna bring them back because we only have the people we choose," she said.

Melina revealed the truth about her rumored wardrobe malfunction at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Check out her comments here.

Please credit Ring The Belle, MuscleManMalcolm and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.