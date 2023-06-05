"Heist of the Century", "Broke my heart" - WWE fans debate the best Money in the Bank cash-in of all time

The WWE Universe have responded to the company asking about their favorite Money in the Bank cash-ins, and some of the answers may surprise you.

Money in the Bank 2023 will take place on July 1st at the 02 Arena in London, England. Every year, a male and a female superstar get the opportunity of a lifetime if they can retrieve the MITB briefcase. The superstars that win the Money in the Bank Ladder match are guaranteed a future title shot at a time and place of their choosing.

WWE's official Twitter account asked fans which cash-in was their favorite of all time.

Many fans mentioned Dolph Ziggler's legendary cash-in on former superstar Alberto Del Rio, Seth Rollins's "heist of the century" cash-in at WWE WrestleMania 31, and Liv Morgan's cash-in on Ronda Rousey last year.

However, some fans brought up the times they were heartbroken by a title change. Edge cashed in the first-ever Money in the Bank contract on John Cena at New Year's Revolution in 2006. John was weakened after just competing in an Elimination Chamber match, and The Rated-R Superstar quickly captured the title.

WWE star Liv Morgan reflects on cashing in Money in the Bank contract on Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan had the best night of her career at WWE Money in the Bank 2022 and walked out of the premium live event as the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Liv Morgan shocked the world last year when she won the Women's MITB Ladder Match. She went on to cash in on Ronda Rousey in the same night, but The Baddest Women on the Planet eventually got her revenge and recaptured the title at Extreme Rules 2022. Liv recently won the Women's Tag Team Championships with Raquel Rodriguez, but the duo had to relinquish the titles after Morgan suffered an injury.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, the 28-year-old claimed that she didn't plan her cash-in on Ronda Rousey, but the opportunity presented itself.

"I kind of had no plans on cashing in. I was like, I'm going to go celebrate, I'm going to hit the strip, I am Ms. Money in the Bank. But I told myself, when the time is right, I'm gonna cash this in. So, I'm watching Nattie [Natalya]-Ronda [Rousey] and I get like this overwhelming feeling in my body like, the time is right. So I ran out there and I cashed in and that was scary for a second." (1:41 to 2:09)

The MITB qualifying matches have already begun on RAW and SmackDown. It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstars are able to retrieve the briefcase this year and earn a future title shot.

