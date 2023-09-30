"HELP IS ON THE WAY," "We will be seated" - WWE Universe wants 40-year-old star to team up with John Cena on SmackDown

The WWE Universe is hoping to see a popular star align with John Cena tonight on SmackDown.

The road toward WWE Fastlane continues tonight on SmackDown in Sacramento, California. As of now, Cena is scheduled to battle The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a Handicap match on October 7th at WWE Fastlane. The bout was originally supposed to be a tag team match, but The Bloodline brutally attacked AJ Styles last week. Sikoa and Uso then beat Cena down in the middle of the ring and signed the contract to make it a Handicap match at Fastlane.

However, the wrestling world is convinced that a popular star will help the 16-time World Champion in his rivalry against The Bloodline. LA Knight and John Cena have crossed paths recently on WWE television. Cena served as the special guest referee for Knight's victory over The Miz at Payback. The Cenation Leader posed with Knight on the entrance ramp following the match.

LA Knight was reportedly supposed to come to John Cena's rescue during the attack by The Bloodline last Friday but had to miss the show due to illness. The Megastar is in town tonight for SmackDown, and wrestling fans are hoping he becomes Cena's new tag team partner for the match against The Bloodline at Fastlane.

Fans are hoping to see Knight as Cena's tag team partner at Fastlane.

Grayson Waller pokes fun at John Cena's WWE return

Grayson Waller recently mocked John Cena's return to the company and pointed out that he hasn't competed in a match yet.

While John Cena has performed in a few untelevised matches since his return, he is yet to have a televised match. The 46-year-old appeared at the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event in London on July 1st and suggested that the promotion bring WrestleMania to the city.

Waller interrupted and claimed that Australia was a much better location for a future WWE WrestleMania. The two stars traded words, and Cena planted Waller with an Attitude Adjustment to end the segment.

In an interview with SEN, Grayson Waller poked fun at Cena for participating in non-wrestling-related roles since his return to the company.

"Very much so," the 33-year-old said, agreeing that Cena only used him to receive the spotlight. "Nothing I said to John was untrue. He's had this big comeback tour, everyone's so excited, and he hasn't wrestled once. He's telling all these fans, 'I'm coming back, I'm doing all these shows,' and you haven't had a match? Like what is this? You're a special guest referee? You wanna be a guest on my show?" [5:14 – 5:31]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

John Cena returned to the company during the writers' strike, and will likely be heading back to Hollywood shortly now that it has come to an end. It will be interesting to see who winds up being Cena's tag team partner at WWE Fastlane next month in Indianapolis.

Would you like to see LA Knight team up with John Cena to take on The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.