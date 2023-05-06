"HHH has failed" - Fans react to former WWE Champion possibly leaving the company after rumored feud against Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is one of the biggest stars in WWE, and Triple H would be looking at him as a potential inaugural winner of the new World Heavyweight Championship. However, Rollins' potential rival for the title, Drew McIntyre, could be set to leave the company after the feud.

The Game recently announced a third world title in the company, introducing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. With Roman Reigns looking unlikely to drop the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship anytime soon, the new title presents some of the top superstars with an opportunity to become the face of RAW.

Drew McIntyre last wrestled in the triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship against Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39. There are a lot of questions surrounding his future, with his contract set to expire in the coming months. He was drafted to the red brand during the WWE Draft 2023, making him a prime contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

It was recently reported that the company's creative team is planning to turn the Scottish Warrior heel in order to feud with Seth Rollins over the new belt. It was further noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Drew McIntyre feels that this feud could be his last before leaving the company.

Fans had a huge reaction to this news.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager WON: Drew McIntyre right now is working with the idea there’s a good chance he’s finishing up with WWE, as he could do a big program for the title as a challenger and finally leave. WON: Drew McIntyre right now is working with the idea there’s a good chance he’s finishing up with WWE, as he could do a big program for the title as a challenger and finally leave. https://t.co/2c3pgc5N6Q

🫥* @NobleRobins @WrestlePurists More stories like this will happen. Endeavor will not pay big money for aging stars. @WrestlePurists More stories like this will happen. Endeavor will not pay big money for aging stars.

TrussInGod91 @God91In @WrestlePurists Nah he ain't leaving WWE. Drew is HHH and Vinces boy he will get a new contract just a matter of time @WrestlePurists Nah he ain't leaving WWE. Drew is HHH and Vinces boy he will get a new contract just a matter of time

Common Sense @CommonS37481141 @WrestlePurists Drew has a money look and is good on the mic. It's a shame that they aren't wanting to pay him/give him a push @WrestlePurists Drew has a money look and is good on the mic. It's a shame that they aren't wanting to pay him/give him a push

Former writer speaks about WWE wanting to change Drew McIntyre's accent

Drew McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion. He is one of the best wrestlers on the roster, and his accent gives him a unique edge that helps him stand out.

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently revealed that he shot down the idea for McIntyre to change the way he spoke, stating the same on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast:

"They did it to English-speaking dudes like Drew McIntyre. So they did that with Drew McIntyre. When I first worked there, they called him up from FCW, and they're like, 'You have to lose the accent.' I was like, 'What? You can't make him do that. He's not a trained actor. He's never worked on his voice. He is a big a*s dude from Scotland.'" (H/T SEScoops)

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins are arguably the two most credible potential winners for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, if the former were to leave WWE, it would be a big blow for Triple H.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will leave the company? Let us know in the comments!

