"His offense looked like s***" - WWE legend mocks Paul Heyman for his punches at Elimination Chamber

Paul Heyman got involved in the action this past Saturday night at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn in the main event of the premium live event. Elimination Chamber 2023 aired live from Sami's hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Fans packed into the Belle Centre to cheer the 38-year-old on as he tried to dethrone The Tribal Chief. In the end, it was not meant to be, and Reigns is now set to battle Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

After the match, Kevin Owens made his way to the ring and rescued Sami from The Bloodline. Paul Heyman got in the ring and hit KO with a few comedy punches before The Prizefighter connected with a Stunner on The Wiseman.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran discussed Paul Heyman's punches at Elimination Chamber and claimed that the 57-year-old could never work as a wrestler.

"He [Paul Heyman] did funny comedy punches. I know somebody probably told him to do it. Paul and I share a lot of common traits, but Paul could never work. Paul Heyman could never physically work. He couldn't take bumps, his offense looked like s***. That is the one thing he never got about the wrestling business. And there's no shame in that," said Jim Cornette. [From 14:23 - 14:50]

Cornette noted that he always wanted his offense to look real but ineffective against the in-ring talent. He wondered if Paul Heyman's fake-looking punches took fans out of the moment at Elimination Chamber.

"I always went under the assumption that I should look like I'm trying as hard as I possibly can to hurt this person, as a manager I'm talking about. And I was ineffectual because I'm weak and he's a big professional wrestler. But I still should still look like I'm trying to hit him hard. And then I get the s*** kicked out of me. Paul's doing the comedy stuff, nobody would really do that," added Jim Cornette. [From 14:53 - 15:22]

Paul Heyman makes rivalry personal on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 by winning the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The American Nightmare now knows that he will have to dethrone The Tribal Chief to finish his story and become a champion in WWE. On a recent episode of WWE RAW, Heyman interrupted Rhodes, and the two were initially very complimentary of each other.

However, The Wiseman of The Bloodline began playing mind games with Cody and pointed out that Dusty Rhodes mentored Roman Reigns, but not The American Nightmare. Rhodes got in Paul Heyman's face and said that he just made things personal.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



One higher-up within WWE stated “Cody Rhodes is a star, and Paul Heyman is a starmaker.”



- per Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes wrote their respective parts of the promo segment on Monday's #WWERaw “with everything coming perfectly together.”One higher-up within WWE stated “Cody Rhodes is a star, and Paul Heyman is a starmaker.”- per @FightfulSelect Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes wrote their respective parts of the promo segment on Monday's #WWERaw “with everything coming perfectly together.”One higher-up within WWE stated “Cody Rhodes is a star, and Paul Heyman is a starmaker.” - per @FightfulSelect https://t.co/Rf0mXUw5Ya

While some members of the WWE Universe may have wanted to see a different main event at WrestleMania, most fans are still very excited to see Roman Reigns versus Cody Rhodes in April. Time will tell if the rivalry gets even more personal on the road to WrestleMania.

