"Hollywood Rock is back", "Something big" - WWE Universe goes berserk at top star's message and potential swerve 

The Rock and Roman Reigns are scheduled to appear at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

The show will mark The Great One's first appearance since the eventful WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event. While it is hard to fathom the "High Chief" turning on the "Head of the Table" already, some predicted it to happen as soon as on the upcoming edition of the blue brand. The majority of the WWE Universe nonetheless expects it to happen eventually.

Ahead of The Rock's return to SmackDown, he sent a message to Cody Rhodes on Instagram. He indicated that something is cooking, and the fans have gone wild on social media, speculating what it could be about.

"Hear the rumble. Hear the rumble. Run for dem life, when we step into the jungle. You fu*ked around and found out quick, didn’t you boy? You, your little friends and all your crybabies have no idea what’s coming. The world’s on notice. ~ People’s Champ + Tribal Chief," wrote The Rock.

The Bloodline appears stronger than ever heading into arguably the biggest WrestleMania of all time. On the latest episode of RAW, Seth Rollins brought up the necessity for Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns. If it does not happen, the World Heavyweight Champion predicted "dark" times ahead.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker invested in the WrestleMania XL headliner

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes is the main event of WrestleMania XL as of this writing. The Undertaker recently commented on The American Nightmare's promo prior to the presser, in which he gave away his opportunity to The Rock. The SmackDown segment garnered a mixed reception from the WWE Universe. It is also the promo that evoked the "We Want Cody" phenomenon on social media.

The Undertaker revealed on his podcast Six Feet Under that he could not stomach it when Cody Rhodes teased letting go of facing Roman Reigns at The Showcase of Immortals:

"I wanted to hear Cody’s promo. It was great. It was so good and I was so invested. When he said, ‘… just not at WrestleMania,’ my freaking heart sunk into my stomach because I knew at that moment what was about to happen. Believe me, money-wise, having The Rock at WrestleMania, brother, come on, against Roman who has been Champion for what, 13 years now? Samoan versus Samoan. It’s huge and it is what it is."

It remains to be seen how this story plays out, as former WWE Champion Big E discussed some scenarios in which The Great One gets involved. The upcoming edition of SmackDown is evidently one of the most anticipated shows in recent memory.

