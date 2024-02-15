"Hoping for a 'Rocky sucks' chant", "Tony failed Cody and Punk" - Fans in disbelief as AEW star shockingly references Cody Rhodes on Dynamite

Fans recently took to Twitter after an AEW star shockingly made a reference to WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes on Dynamite.

Before making his return to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022, Rhodes became one of the biggest stars in the pro wrestling world during his stint in AEW from 2018 to 2022. He won several championships and was also one of the Executive Vice Presidents of the Tony Khan-led company.

The American Nightmare has now become arguably the biggest babyface of the Stamford-based promotion, and fans believe he will finish his story this year by dethroning Roman Reigns as the Undisputed Universal Champion at WrestleMania XL.

During a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin made a huge Cody Rhodes reference, which caught fans' attention, and they started tweeting about it.

One fan said that they believe Tony Khan failed both Cody and CM Punk during their time in All Elite Wrestling.

A Twitter user wrote that they were hoping to hear "Rocky sucks" chants in the arena after The Rock seemingly tried to take Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania XL spot.

One noticed that AEW stars always put over WWE Superstars, just like Max Caster put over Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio by referring to the duo during his rap.

A fan thanked Cody for brining Darby Allin to AEW as they love watching the promotion's shows because of him.

One noticed how fans gave the loudest pop of the night for a WWE Superstar on an AEW show.

A fan hilariously wrote that they believed Darby Allin was going to sign for NXT.

Some more fans noted how Darby's reference put over their rival company's talent.

Former WWE Superstar believes Cody Rhodes will not need a long title run if he dethrones Roman Reigns

During a recent edition of The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy podcast, former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy said that he believes Cody Rhodes does not need a long title reign if he dethrones Roman Reigns.

Hardy mentioned that The American Nightmare needs a successful title run with great matches:

"I don't think he needs a long run, I think he just needs to have a good run, a successful run, great matches, and then as a babyface he gets screwed out of the title and then he's okay," Hardy said. "He's still going to be over you'll give him something to fight for."

Many fans believe Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins might team up to face The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL Night One. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for their future.

What do you think about Darby Allin's mention of The American Nightmare? Let us know in the comments section below.

