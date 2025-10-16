"Horrendous sh*t" - Dominik Mysterio breaks silence on John Cena's attempted 619

Dominik Mysterio didn't mince his words about John Cena attempting to hit a 619 on AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom predicted what would have happened if Cena was able to get his hands between the ropes and lift himself for the iconic move. At Crown Jewel: Perth, Cena and Styles faced each other one final time. It was part of Cena's farewell tour, with Styles also confirming a day before that he'll be retiring next year. The rivals put on a show, paying tribute to their peers, including Rey Mysterio. His son, Dominik Mysterio, was not particularly fond of John Cena's attempt to hit the iconic finisher. Speaking to Graps and Yaps, the double champion shared his thoughts on Cena trying to hit the 619 on The Phenomenal One. &quot;You guys would have seen that 619 on all the botch pages later on the internet. That would have been absolutely horrendous sh*t,&quot; Dominik said. View on TikTokRey and Dominik Mysterio are the primary users of the 619. Zelina Vega also used to do it during her time with the LWO, but she seemingly stopped after breaking Chelsea Green's nose during a match while using the move. Dominik Mysterio not afraid to face John Cena amid his retirement tourJohn Cena has four appearances left on his farewell tour, with one officially confirmed match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Cena will also likely wrestle at Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego, while the other two dates are episodes of RAW in Boston and New York.In a separate interview with Graps and Yaps, Dominik Mysterio made it known that he's open to facing Cena and defending his Intercontinental Championship. &quot;I mean, at the end of the day, I'm here. If John Cena wants some, he can come get some. He's got four dates left, you said. I mean, if that old geezer wants me to put a final nail in his coffin, I'll be more than happy to. You know, that's what I'm here for. I'm here to be and stay your dirty double champ,&quot; Dominik said. With Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego, which is Dominik's hometown, it could be the perfect place to set up the match. Please credit Graps and Yaps and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quotes from this article.