"Horrendous sh*t" - Dominik Mysterio breaks silence on John Cena's attempted 619

By JP David
Modified Oct 16, 2025 13:04 GMT
Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles and John Cena. (Photos: WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio didn't mince his words about John Cena attempting to hit a 619 on AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. "Dirty" Dom predicted what would have happened if Cena was able to get his hands between the ropes and lift himself for the iconic move.

At Crown Jewel: Perth, Cena and Styles faced each other one final time. It was part of Cena's farewell tour, with Styles also confirming a day before that he'll be retiring next year.

The rivals put on a show, paying tribute to their peers, including Rey Mysterio. His son, Dominik Mysterio, was not particularly fond of John Cena's attempt to hit the iconic finisher.

Speaking to Graps and Yaps, the double champion shared his thoughts on Cena trying to hit the 619 on The Phenomenal One.

"You guys would have seen that 619 on all the botch pages later on the internet. That would have been absolutely horrendous sh*t," Dominik said.
Rey and Dominik Mysterio are the primary users of the 619. Zelina Vega also used to do it during her time with the LWO, but she seemingly stopped after breaking Chelsea Green's nose during a match while using the move.

Dominik Mysterio not afraid to face John Cena amid his retirement tour

John Cena has four appearances left on his farewell tour, with one officially confirmed match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Cena will also likely wrestle at Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego, while the other two dates are episodes of RAW in Boston and New York.

In a separate interview with Graps and Yaps, Dominik Mysterio made it known that he's open to facing Cena and defending his Intercontinental Championship.

"I mean, at the end of the day, I'm here. If John Cena wants some, he can come get some. He's got four dates left, you said. I mean, if that old geezer wants me to put a final nail in his coffin, I'll be more than happy to. You know, that's what I'm here for. I'm here to be and stay your dirty double champ," Dominik said.
With Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego, which is Dominik's hometown, it could be the perfect place to set up the match.

Please credit Graps and Yaps and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quotes from this article.

JP David

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
