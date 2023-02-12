"How dare I mess up their perfect little plan" - Seth Rollins comments on holding only victory over top champion during lengthy title reign

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins remembers his huge victory over Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the 2022 Royal Rumble. He recently responded to a fan online who wondered why nothing else came from the feud.

The Visionary and The Tribal Chief revisited their days in the Shield during a feud in 2022. At Royal Rumble last year, Rollins defeated Reigns via DQ after weeks of mind games that led to the undisputed world champion snapping on the road to WrestleMania. However, nothing came of the feud as Reigns went on to face Brock Lesnar at the Shows of Shows last year.

When a fan took to Twitter and reflected on why WWE never followed up and ran the match between the two stalwarts back, it garnered a reaction from the multi-time world champion. The Visionary quoted tweeted the fan and indicated that he did not dare mess up the "perfect little plan" of a potential WrestleMania 39 main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

"How dare I mess up their perfect little plan," Rollins wrote.

Check out the exchange below:

Seth Rollins will be competing for the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber

The Visionary may not be getting his rematch against Roman Reigns anytime soon, but he will be competing for gold later this month.

Seth Rollins is one of the many superstars who will be challenging for the United States Championship inside The Elimination Chamber on February 18.

Along with Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, Bronson Reed, Montez Ford, and the champion Austin Theory will be involved in the matchup. The Visionary has already proved to be a menace as he attacked Theory on this past Monday's episode of RAW.

As of this writing, it is not certain what WWE has in store for Seth Rollins going into WrestleMania. Latest reports have him facing celebrity YouTube star Logan Paul.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will defend his undisputed world title against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber after the latter betrayed The Tribal Chief and has been tormenting him since. It remains to be seen who will walk into WrestleMania as the champion to face Royal Rumble 2023 winner Cody Rhodes.

Do you want to see Seth Rollins walk out of the Elimination Chamber as US Champion once again? Sound off in the comments section below.

