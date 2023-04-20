How one move in the 2023 Draft could change the entire landscape of WWE forever

The 2023 WWE Draft is only a couple of weeks away, and the creative team could make a big move that could change the entire landscape of the company forever.

The Draft is expected to commence on April 28th, 2023, on SmackDown, after which it will continue on May 1st, 2023, on RAW. Triple H made the big announcement for this year’s Draft and has promised to make it bigger and better than ever before.

Fans have seen their favorite superstars switch brands over the past several years. It has allowed the creative team to book fresh rivalries which gives the superstars greater exposure to the overall talent pool.

Just like the previous years, fans will see many NXT Superstars move to the main roster during this year’s Draft.

Xero News has already reported a few names that could get main roster call-ups during the trade. Potential names include Cameron Grimes, Tyler Bate, Ilja Dragunov, and Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson). Along with them, the biggest name that could make a huge difference on the main roster is Bron Breakker.

The former NXT Champion has proven himself to be a top superstar during his two title reigns. Breakker recently lost the NXT Title to Carmelo Hayes at Stand & Deliver. This may have been WWE's way of freeing him up for a main roster move.

Bron Breakker has been hailed as a top performer in the company who is capable of shaking things up on the main roster. His relationship to the Steiner Brothers, along with his overall physique and presence, made him a top draw in NXT.

The 25-year-old star could be drafted to the same brand as Gunther or the United States Champion, Austin Theory. The creative team could give him a boost early on and put him in the chase for a mid-card title so that he gains the experience to challenge Roman Reigns down the line.

Much like Austin Theory, Bron Breakker also has the talent and charisma to play a great heel on the main roster. He could realistically defeat Theory or Gunther and go on an undefeated streak of his own in WWE.

The former NXT Champion has proven himself at a very young age, and that could work in his favor. Bron Breakker could change the entire landscape of WWE if he comes in and defeats some top guys to make a statement.

Roman Reigns is currently without a challenger for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and there aren’t too many superstars left who can realistically defeat him. However, Bron Breakker has all the tools to come across as a legit threat to The Tribal Chief at some point down the line.

Booker T believes Bron Breakker needs to make one big change before the 2023 WWE Draft

Many top names in and out of WWE have praised Bron Breakker’s work in the ring. He has some lethal finishers in his arsenal, and his brute strength has allowed him to come across as a mean force in the company.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about the 25-year-old’s chances on the main roster on his Hall of Fame podcast. He said that although Breakker is exceptional, he needs to listen to his fans more.

"He's got to be 100% ready... The crowd has kind of turned Bron a little bit and Bron said on NXT, you know, 'You can't worry about the fans.'... The one thing you've got to worry about is the fans... You need the fans in order to make it that ultimate, ultimate level," the Hall of Famer said.

Some minor changes could help the former NXT Champion become a top star in the company. He needs to listen to the legends of the game and work towards becoming the next big thing.

Are you excited at the prospect of seeing Bron Breakker on the WWE main roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

