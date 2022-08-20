"It almost killed me" - How Ric Flair should have reacted after major health issues according to former WWE personality (Exclusive)

Ric Flair's health issues recently became a topic of discussion as former WWE head writer Vince Russo reacted to Billy Graham's comments about Flair's last match.

Superstar Billy Graham commented on Ric Flair's health issues and the fact that he wrestled irrespective, while also talking about drinking daily. The WWE legend mentioned that he was "sickened" by Flair's claims and had lost respect for him.

He was referring to the time Flair was hospitalized and had to have part of his bowel removed, after which The Nature Boy claimed he would give up drinking forever.

"I am personally sickened by this deplorable display of an old man trying to become a young man for the last time. His defiant return to drinking hard liquor and bragging about it, despite the doctors who fought to save his life has made it impossible for me to have one ounce of respect for him," Graham said.

Vince Russo addressed these comments on a recent episode of Writing With Russo and talked about what he felt Flair should have done after his life-changing health issues. He said the impact that the 16-time world champion would have had if he had spoken out against alcohol addiction would have been enormous.

"So what I love about Billy Graham’s comment, what he is basically saying is bro, with the fame that Flair has, and with alcohol almost killing him, do you know what kind of impact he would have by going public with that story to people that look up to him and idolize him, and maybe alcoholics? And if Flair said, “Whoa timeout, yeah man it was cool and everything else, but let’s be honest, it almost killed me.” [5:22 - 6:00]

Vince Russo feels Ric Flair could be saving lives

The former WWE writer went on to detail the sort of impact Flair could have had if he had taken a different approach and decided to speak out against the adverse effects of alcohol.

"The impact. But bro, that’s the thing with Flair, the gimmick is going to supersede everything. Everything. When quite honestly bro, he could be saving lives right now, if that’s the route he was going.” [6:01 - 6:19]

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Do Whatever Makes You Happy! You Only Live Once! WOOOOO! Do Whatever Makes You Happy! You Only Live Once! WOOOOO! https://t.co/VvBn6zCjUG

Since his last match, Flair has managed Andrade and appeared in Puerto Rico while admitting that he had not said that the match was his last.

What do you make of Ric Flair's approach to his last match? Let us know in the comments below.

