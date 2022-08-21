Huge bump in overnight ratings for landmark SmackDown episode 

The 1200th episode of WWE SmackDown reached new highs in terms of viewership and overnight ratings.

This week's episode emanated from the Bell Center in Montreal, Canada. The show featured top stars of the blue brand, including Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, and Roman Reigns. Canadian superstars Natalya and Sami Zayn were well received and got huge pops from the fans.

Spoiler TV has now reported that the blue brand garnered an average of 2.618 million viewers in overnight ratings. This is significantly higher than last week's average of 2.431 million.

Hour one of the show drew 2.216 million people, while 2.392 million viewers tuned in during the second hour. The numbers had to be adjusted due to the show being pre-empted in several markets.

The episode received a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and was the most-watched show for the night on network television.

What happened on WWE SmackDown this week?

This week's show started with Ronda Rousey marching out and asking to be reinstated. Adam Pearce rushed out with security and, after a brief scuffle, had her arrested.

On their main roster debut, Toxic Attraction defeated the team of Sonya Deville and Natalya to advance to the semi-finals of the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. In another segment, the Maximum Male Models were interrupted by Hit Row. The returning faction cleared the ring and gave a special performance to the fans.

Madcap Moss, Happy Corbin, Ricochet, Sheamus, and Sami Zayn were in a fatal five-way to determine the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship. The Celtic Warrior prevailed as he knocked Corbin off with a Brogue Kick for the win. The Viking Raiders were in a segment next where they arranged a Viking Funeral for the New Day.

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan was in action against Shotzi. Despite her opponent targeting her injured arm, Morgan emerged victorious.

However, she didn't get a chance to celebrate as Shayna Baszler ambushed Liv and laid her out with a stiff kick.

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns came face-to-face in the ring in the final segment. The two men came to blows with the Scottish Warrior setting up for the Claymore.

However, Sami Zayn pushed The Tribal Chief out of the way and sacrificed himself in the process. Roman used the distraction to land a Superman Punch but eventually fell victim to a massive Claymore Kick.

