Huge WWE star, not Cody Rhodes, becoming John Cena's first victim after heel turn is possible, says veteran

John Cena has not wrestled in a one-on-one match in WWE since 2023. However, a wrestling veteran recently suggested that The Franchise Player could annihilate WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio before facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

The 16-time World Champion won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to earn a shot at The American Nightmare's Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41. He has since turned heel and stated that he had broken up with the WWE Universe, claiming they were awful to him for over two decades. On the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. suggested that Cena must have a match with a top superstar before WrestleMania, where he viciously destroys his opponent.

When asked whether Rey Mysterio could be the first victim of heel Cena ahead of WrestleMania, the 65-year-old agreed. He pointed out that The Franchise Player's booking must make people feel he is more dangerous than ever.

"That could work. I mean, you definitely would want somebody that would get the sympathy vote for the deal. But, you, it just gotta be well thought out and I think they just need to continue to make people say, 'Oh cr*p, he's more dangerous than he's ever been. Maybe Cody's really in trouble because you got somebody who's got nothing to lose and everything to gain," he said. [From 29:02 - 29:30]

Magnum T.A. thinks another WWE star could also fall victim to John Cena

On the same episode of the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, Magnum T.A. and his co-host, wrestling veteran Greg Gagne, agreed that John Cena must demonstrate to his WrestleMania opponent, Cody Rhodes, how vicious his new character could be.

While he agreed that Rey Mysterio would be a possible choice for Cena to destroy ahead of the Show of Shows, he also suggested the name of former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest as a potential victim to The Franchise Player.

"I think we need to see him in a match against somebody who's somebody and have him just be a vicious, flippin' destroyer. That to me is what would take it to the next level. We see a level of physicality out of him with a name. I don't know who it would be but I mean somebody high up on the ladder, maybe a Damian Priest. Somebody like that. And have him just not be a cowardly heel, be a vicious, maniacal, you know, try to take somebody out in their career kinda heel," he said.

Meanwhile, Gagne predicted that The Rock would interfere in Cena's match against Rhodes at WrestleMania to cost the latter the title. It would be interesting to see how this storyline advances.

