"I actually thought I died" - Former WWE Champion got too high after smoking weed with Mike Tyson

There might not be many stars from WWE or otherwise who have publicly admitted to smoking marijuana, but the ones who have are seemingly enjoying themselves. Ric Flair recently revealed the experience of getting high with Mike Tyson and said he felt dead at one point!

The Nature Boy has partnered with Mike Tyson's cannabis company to have his own line called "Ric Flair Drip," as the two men share a long and fruitful friendship.

Several fans might have also seen clips of the WWE Hall of Famer hanging out with the boxing legend for a smoke session. Ric Flair was the guest during an episode of The Past Weekend with Theo Von, and the 16-time world champion claimed he thought he was in a coma after smoking with "Iron" Mike Tyson.

It took many hours for Flair's high to come down before he called someone to confirm whether he was still in his senses. The 74-year-old recalled:

"I actually thought I died. I said to myself ... 'Did I die? Have I just died?'" Flair admitted. "I feel like I did when I was in my coma. But I can think, and I don't think I could think when I was in my coma. That's the way I was talking to myself." (h/t TMZ)

Ric Flair recently sent a heartfelt message to former WWE rival The Rock

Long gone are the days when the WWE Universe was used to seeing Ric Flair on TV every other week.

The former world champion came out of retirement last year for his "Last Match" and has since been spending time indulging in pursuits outside wrestling. In addition to appearing on podcasts and at wrestling conventions, Flair is also very vocal on social media and recently decided to acknowledge his relationship with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Rock and Flair had just one singles match during a RAW episode in 2002, which ended with Ric losing to The Great One and raising his hands after the defeat.

The two-time Hall of Famer shared a video of the match on Twitter and admired how respectful The Rock was during their showdown.

