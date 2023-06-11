"I cannot agree with Bret being boring" - Veteran addresses WWE Hall of Famer's comments about Bret Hart (Exclusive)

Bill Apter disagrees with Jake Roberts' assessment of Bret Hart, where he spoke harshly about the former WWE Champion's promo skills.

Recently when asked who was better among Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, Roberts criticized both performers. The 68-year-old was particularly harsh towards The Hitman, saying his interviews were "poor at best." As for The Heartbreak Kid, Jake Roberts slammed him for not emphasizing selling during matches.

Bill Apter opened up about Roberts' controversial comments on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis.

Apter first mentioned how Bret Hart remained a technical wrestler all his life, not adopting a flashier style like that of Shawn Michaels. The veteran journalist added that Hart's interviews were never "boring" to him, contrary to what Robert believes.

"Bret Hart was always regarded as one of the best technical wrestlers in the business. Shawn Michaels was more of a sizzle and flashy guy. Bret never really made the transition to sports entertainment. Bret stayed a pure wrestler. His interviews, I don't know, Jake said they were boring, but I don't think he was," said Bill Apter.

Bill Apter explained that Bret Hart's promos were short and to the point. He added that anyone who loves "old-school wrestling" would never classify Hart as boring.

"Bret's promos were short to the point of looking into the camera and saying what he was gonna do to his opponents. Shawn's interviews were more flashy. Shawn's outfits were more flashy, and Shawn was more flashy in the ring. But I cannot agree with Bret being boring if you're a fan of old-school wrestling," added Bill Apter. [2:08 - 3:02]

Check out the full video below:

WWE legend Bret Hart thinks Jake Roberts was selfish

A few days back, in an interview, Hart spoke about how many wrestlers of the past were selfish and never passed the torch to younger athletes.

The Hitman recalled how Rowdy Roddy Piper put him over at WrestleMania 8. On the other hand, Hart added that performers like Hulk Hogan, Jake Roberts, and The Ultimate Warrior were selfish as they didn't allow others to rise to the top.

"When I talk about WrestleMania 8, the match I had with Roddy Piper was really a case of Roddy Piper reaching down and pulling a guy like me up to the next level and saying, 'Okay, you're beside me now,'" Hart said. "Jake Roberts never did that. Hulk Hogan never did that. Ultimate Warrior never did that. So many wrestlers never passed the torch back. They stuck it in the ground, and it was all about them. Roddy Piper handed me the torch."

Nicholas Francoletti @NF201111 On this day in wrestling history September 28, Hulk Hogan faced Bret Hart for the 1st and only time ever, and it ended in a no contest on WCW Monday Nitro in 1998. On this day in wrestling history September 28, Hulk Hogan faced Bret Hart for the 1st and only time ever, and it ended in a no contest on WCW Monday Nitro in 1998. https://t.co/9bDJgUD99E

Hulk Hogan reportedly refused to drop the WWE Championship to Bret Hart in 1993 after WrestleMania 9.

