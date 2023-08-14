"I always liked Christian more" - WWE fans hilariously guess what 45-year-old star whispered to Edge on SmackDown

The WWE Universe has hilariously tried to figure out what a 45-year-old star whispered to Edge this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Edge made a surprising appearance on Friday's edition of the blue brand in Calgary. He announced that he would be celebrating 25 years in the company during next week's SmackDown in his hometown of Toronto and then challenged a veteran to a match.

The Rated-R Superstar called out Sheamus and noted that he has never faced him in his career. He claimed that he helped him get back to the ring after nine years away and rolled footage of his appearance on Celtic Workouts. Sheamus responded by noting that Edge was one of the only stars willing to give him advice early in his career, and he wouldn't be in WWE without his wisdom.

The Celtic Warrior accepted the challenge, and the two shook hands in the middle of the ring. Sheamus then whispered to The Ultimate Opportunist at the end of the promo.

Sheamus took to Twitter today to ask fans to guess what he whispered to the legend and asked for wrong answers only. The WWE Universe, including former wrestlers such as Lance Storm and Corey Graves, came up with some hilarious responses, as seen in the image below.

Sheamus whispers something on SmackDown.

Edge responds to heartwarming interaction with a fan on WWE SmackDown

Edge had a heartwarming interaction with a young fan during this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

A fan sent a message to the Hall of Famer and thanked him for making giving the child (Jase) his attention at SmackDown. She added that he helped make his birthday a memorable one.

The 4-time WWE Champion responded on Twitter and said that it was moments like this that keeps him going. He added that he was happy to be a part of Jase's birthday in his post on social media.

"Jase did awesome, especially with a big, hairy Sasquatch all up in his face. Interactions like this are why I keep going. It’s far and away the best part of the gig. Very happy I could be a part of his birthday," he wrote.

Edge announced last year that he would be retiring the next time WWE came to Toronto. It appears that will not be the case this Friday on SmackDown, as the veteran still has a lot left in the tank.

