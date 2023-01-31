“I’d die to be in” - former Women’s Champion has an interesting request for WWE following Royal Rumble appearance

The WWE Royal Rumble often features legendary superstars as surprise entrants in the match, and this year was no different.

Two-time Hall of Famer Booker T appeared in the Men's Royal Rumble this year and successfully hit a spin-a-rookie in the middle of the ring. He appeared in the 2011 Royal Rumble but was quickly eliminated by former wrestler Mason Ryan. The 57-year-old did not manage to last a minute in the match and was launched over the top rope by Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Wrestling legend Michelle McCool was a part of the Women's Royal Rumble match last Saturday. She was shown in the crowd with her children but changed into wrestling gear once her theme hit.

The 43-year-old recently took to Twitter to respond to a fan who recreated her ring gear in WWE 2K22. Michelle stated that she would love to be featured in the video game in either of the outfits shown in her tweet below.

"I’d die to be in @WWEgames @Mattelin EITHER of these gear!!!!💙💙💙," tweeted Michelle McCool.

Michelle McCool thanked the WWE Universe after appearing at the Royal Rumble

Michelle McCool had an impressive outing in the Women's Royal Rumble match this year.

She entered at #25 and lasted close to fourteen minutes in the match before Rhea Ripley eliminated her. The Eradicator was the first superstar to enter the match and went the distance.

Liv Morgan was the second entrant and was able to make it to the end of the match but could not overcome Rhea Ripley to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 39. Rhea was also attacked by Beth Phoenix earlier during the premium live event but was somehow still able to win it all.

McCool thanked wrestling fans on social media after the event for making her appearance on this year's show possible. She noted that she received the call shortly before the premium live event after wrestling fans messaged Triple H and the company.

"Real talk….thank YOU @WWEUniverse.Y’all legit did this and I love you for it! I’ve never felt so loved💙Because of y’alls messages [email protected]&@TripleHthe last 2 weeks, I got the call…9 days before the Rumble (I wasn’t lying when I told y’all I hadn’t gotten the call yet)🤣🫶🏽💙," tweeted Michelle McCool.

McCool @McCoolMichelleL Because of y’alls messages to @wwe & Real talk….thank YOU @WWE Universe !Y’all legit did this and I love you for it!I’ve never felt so lovedBecause of y’alls messages to @wwe & @TripleH the last 2 weeks, I got the call…9 days before the Rumble(I wasn’t lying when I told y’all I hadn’t gotten the call yet)🤣🫶🏽 Real talk….thank YOU @WWEUniverse !Y’all legit did this and I love you for it!I’ve never felt so loved💙Because of y’alls messages to @wwe & @TripleH the last 2 weeks, I got the call…9 days before the Rumble(I wasn’t lying when I told y’all I hadn’t gotten the call yet)🤣🫶🏽💙 https://t.co/1RGJb00GwQ

Michelle looked in phenomenal shape at the premium live event and could seemingly wrestle a singles match at a moment's notice if the company asked her to. It will be interesting to see if the wrestling veteran makes any more appearances for the promotion in the near future.

Would you like to see more of Michelle McCool on TV? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes