"I am an emotional big guy" - Drew McIntyre explains why he attacked Sami Zayn

Drew McIntyre has explained why he attacked Sami Zayn after their match on a recent episode of RAW.

Drew McIntyre has undergone a transformation in his character ever since Jey Uso showed up on RAW. The 38-year-old even joined forces with The Judgment Day for Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, only to get an opportunity to brutalize Jey Uso inside the cage.

On the November 27 edition of RAW, The Scottish Warrior attacked Seth Rollins after the latter revealed that he would defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. It led to Sami Zayn confronting him in a backstage segment, which resulted in both men agreeing on a match the following week.

The two WWE Superstars had an entertaining match on the December 4 episode of the red brand. McIntyre picked up the win after a back-and-forth contest. But the former Intercontinental Champion was not done with the former Bloodline member as he attacked him backstage. Zayn is reportedly out of action due to a meniscus tear.

Drew McIntyre made an appearance on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, where he talked about many things, including Jey Uso, CM Punk's return, and more. McIntyre also opened up on his vicious attack on Sami Zayn. He explained the reason behind it. The former WWE Champion claimed that Zayn went too far by bringing McIntyre's family into the conversation:

"When it comes to Sami [Zayn], I spoke about it on Monday. If you've met Sami, he talks a lot, and sometimes he can go a little far with his mouth. And he went too far when he talked about my family. He is perfectly aware [of] how sensitive that issue is right now for me and how I feel about what happened at the Clash of The Castle. I truly feel that was my family's moment, " he said. [From 48:23 to 48:48]

Drew McIntyre further stated:

"Sami was part of the Bloodline. And also he mentioned my family's name. I am an emotional big guy. There is a reason they called me the Psychopath... I did acknowledge on Monday that perhaps I went a little too far. And I did give Sami an apology." [From 49:29 to 49:49]

Drew McIntyre is yet to re-sign his contract with WWE

Drew McIntyre is one of the top superstars in WWE. He has impressed everyone with his in-ring abilities and character work ever since returning to the company in 2017.

According to recent reports from PWInsider, McIntyre is yet to re-sign with WWE. His current contract is set to expire soon after WrestleMania 40. The reports suggest that both parties involved have yet to have a serious discussion regarding the negotiations in the contract.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.