"I was feeling crushed" - Maryse shares heartbreaking story after Hulk Hogan news rocks WWE Universe

Hulk Hogan's passing shocked the entire pro wrestling world on Thursday, prompting countless tributes from fans and WWE Superstars from past and present. Maryse shared a heartbreaking story about Hogan in an emotional post on Instagram.There's no denying the huge impact The Hulkster had on pro wrestling and pop culture. He inspired millions of kids in the 1980s to say their prayers and eat their vitamins. One of the people he inspired was former WWE Divas Champion Maryse.The star shared a post on Instagram following Hogan's passing on July 24. Maryse told the story of how Hulk Hogan talked to her for about an hour after she was eliminated from the Diva Search competition. They became friends and Maryse would be forever grateful to the wrestling legend.&quot;I had just been eliminated from the Diva Search that night, and I was feeling crushed. I walked into the TV hotel after RAW in Cleveland, heels on, dragging two giant suitcases up the stairs because there was no elevator and suddenly I felt a hand on my left. It was Hulk, grabbing one of my bags, helping me the rest of the way,&quot; Maryse wrote.She added:&quot;Over the years, we shared a great friendship. He always loved talking about our show, the kids, Mike, and family. I’m forever grateful for that night, that conversation, and for knowing him. Rest in peace, Hulk. Thank you for everything. 💔&quot;Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 71-year-old icon is survived by his third wife, Sky Daily, and two children, Nick and Brooke Hogan.Vince McMahon releases statement following Hulk Hogan's deathFormer WWE chairman Vince McMahon reacted to the death of Hulk Hogan with an emotional statement on his official X account. McMahon called Hogan WWE's GOAT, pointing to his impact on making pro wrestling a worldwide phenomenon.&quot;The world lost a treasure today. Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL Time, someone who was loved and admired around the world. He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon. His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled—and made him the consummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected, and loved,&quot; McMahon tweeted. McMahon struck gold after signing Hogan to become the face of the company in the 1980s and early 1990s. They've had their differences over the years, but there's no denying that their working relationship helped WWE turn into a global giant.