"I do indeed have a great a**" - Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion reacts to Ronda Rousey's remark

Ronda Rousey recently blasted the WWE creative for her lackluster storyline against Liv Morgan throughout the summer of last year.

The duo feuded over the SmackDown Women's Championship and had several matches at premium live events, culminating in a largely forgettable Extreme Rules bout at the eponymous event.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet recently took to her Instagram to promote the latest episode of Ronda on the Road, and she posted with the caption:

"Imagine what [email protected] feud could have been if we weren’t hamstrung by a bunch of octogenarians who still think they know how to be hip while putting less than 5 minutes of thought a week into each women’s storyline… 🤔 new #RondaOnTheRoad," said Rousey on Instagram.

Liv Morgan reacted to Rousey's latest edition of Ronda on the Road, claiming that the only thing the latter got right on the podcast was that she had a great backside.

"The only thing she was right about is that I do indeed have a great a**" Liv Morgan wrote.

Ronda Rousey is slated to wrestle in the Women's Showcase Fatal-4 Way Tag Team match at WrestleMania 39 alongside Shayna Baszler. The bout will also feature Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, who had a four-word message directed at all the competitors.

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion shares her honest take on Ronda Rousey

In an interview with The Athletic, Charlotte Flair broke character to discuss her former rival Ronda Rousey.

After a successful run in MMA, the UFC Hall of Famer made her WWE debut at WrestleMania 34 alongside Kurt Angle to take on the team of Stephanie McMahon & Triple H. Calling back to the mixed-tag match, Flair began:

"Ronda's debut match at [WrestleMania 34] was one of the best debut matches I've ever seen. Having the opportunity to work with her, from a personal standpoint, I admire so much what she was able to create and do for women within the UFC."

The Queen further explained:

"I don't want to use the word inspiring because it's so cliché, but what she was able to accomplish is what I've always wanted to accomplish within our little world. Then, getting the opportunity to work her, she is an extremely fast learner and listens really well. So, it's been great. I look forward to seeing what else she does."

Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey vs Triple H & Stephanie McMahon (Wrestlemania 34)

It was reported that The Baddest Woman on the Planet preferred to go after the Women's Tag Team Championship on the Road to WrestleMania 39 rather than defending the SmackDown Women's Championship.

This led to the WWE creative booking her to drop the blue brand's top prize back to Charlotte Flair on the December 30, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown.

