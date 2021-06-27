"I was just Alberto" - Former WWE Champion took up a regular job during hiatus from wrestling (Exclusive) 

Many former WWE Superstars have chosen to take a detour from wrestling in favor of regular jobs. While some do it out of sheer necessity, a handful of wrestlers just need an exit strategy from the business.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Alberto Del Rio revealed that he started working as an architect during his hiatus from wrestling.

The former WWE star has had a horrid time of late as he faced assault charges and was also in jail for a few months. Alberto Del Rio has faced several challenges in his personal and professional life over the past couple of years. He even took up a regular job during that time.

Échenle un ojo a mi entrevista con @rdore2000 de @SKWrestling_ https://t.co/fD0bx5veHD — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) June 25, 2021

While talking to Riju Dasgupta, Del Rio revealed that he is an architect and was briefly "flipping and selling houses" in San Antonio, Texas.

The former WWE champion recalled that he wasn't Alberto El Patron for some time and was just like any other average person when he took a break from the wrestling world.

Here's what the ex-WWE star had to say:

"I never thought I was going to be back in the wrestling business. I was already doing all this stuff like some people know this, some people don't. I'm an architect, and I was already flipping houses in San Antonio. Buying old houses, rebuilding them, flipping them, and then selling them. No more Patron, obviously I was Patron in my company but no more Alberto El Patron. I was just Alberto," revealed Del Rio.

Former WWE Star Alberto Del Rio reveals how his father motivated him to get back into wrestling

The former WWE SmackDown star did not envision returning to wrestling until his legendary father, Dos Caras, motivated him to get back in shape.

Del Rio said that his father's inspiring words spurned him towards getting his life back on track. The former WWE US Champion is glad about the progress he has made:

"I was ready, you know, because I didn't want to deal with the hate till I had the man, my dad saying, 'No, no, no, get up, get up! Get up because I raised a freaking fighter. Go there and show them that you didn't do anything. It's just a matter of time, and you will show them, and if people want to believe it, fine. If they don't want to believe it, well, so be it!" Del Rio said.

All the charges against Del Rio have been dropped, and he expects to wrap up the legal proceedings soon. He is also hopeful of making it back into the WWE someday, as he even issued an apology for his mistakes.

The experienced Mexican superstar spoke about his legal troubles during the Sportskeeda Wrestling interview, which also featured his thoughts on Paige, their past relationship and her retirement.

Del Rio is also set to appear at Fabulous Lucha Libre on August 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets can be purchased at Event Brite.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Jack Cunningham