"I KNEW IT" - Fans react to rumors of CM Punk facing former WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber: Perth

WWE fans have reacted to a rumored match featuring CM Punk at Elimination 2024 in Perth, Australia.

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 after almost a decade away from the promotion. He took seven years off of professional wrestling before returning during the second edition of AEW Rampage in 2021. Unfortunately, his time in All Elite Wrestling did not go as planned, and his contract was terminated following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry ahead of All In 2023.

The 45-year-old has officially signed with RAW and has already had a confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The Visionary successfully defended the title against Jinder Mahal in last week's edition of the red brand but reportedly suffered an injury during the match.

Xero News took to social media today to share that they have heard "some murmurs" of CM Punk facing Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber 2024. The two stars had an intense promo on the January 8 episode of WWE RAW.

Most fans reacted positively to the rumored match and hope to see it happen at Elimination Chamber 2024 in Australia on February 24.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre comments on CM Punk's match at Madison Square Garden

The Straight Edge Superstar has not competed in a match on television since his return but did defeat The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio a couple of times last month at WWE Live Events.

In a video posted by WWE on social media last month, Drew McIntyre took a shot at CM Punk for wrestling in black trunks. The veteran noted that Punk looked good in his match against Dominik Myterio and added that it looked like he hadn't missed a step in the ring.

"Drew McIntyre's first-ever main event at The Garden. [CM] Punk's first match in 10 years, and to be honest, you know he looked pretty good. I was watching through the curtain [to see] if fans were excited to see him. He looked pretty good in the ring against Dominik [Mysterio], who's no slouch, but we'll see how Punk does against a [Drew] McIntyre or a [Seth] Rollins [...] But yeah, [it] looks like he hasn't missed a step, to be honest," he said. [From 00:13 to 00:38]

Punk is scheduled for a face-to-face promo with Cody Rhodes tomorrow night on RAW. The American Nightmare and Drew McIntyre also had an interesting conversation last week on the red brand. Only time will tell which superstar emerges victorious in the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

