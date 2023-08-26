"I know he was dealing with a lot of emotional issues" - WWE veteran recalls messaging Bray Wyatt (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently recalled exchanging messages with Bray Wyatt and how playing a dark character on TV took a toll on the late star's health.

The Eater of the World passed away at the young age of 36 earlier this week due to a heart attack. The wrestling world has been mourning ever since, with more and more touching tributes pouring in for the former Universal Champion.

WWE even presented a beautiful video package for Bray Wyatt on this week's episode of SmackDown that served as a celebration of his glorious life and career.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former writer spoke about how Wyatt delved deeper into his darker side to play his on-screen characters convincingly.

"But with that, the dark place Bray Wyatt had the pull this character from, there had to be some darkness there. There had to be something within him. I did get to exchange a couple of DMs with him. I know there was depression, I know he was dealing with a lot of emotional issues, and I would read and hear things about him," said Vince Russo.

Russo added that he would occasionally drop a text to lift Bray Wyatt's spirits and remind him of his capabilities as an unparalleled visionary in the industry.

"So occasionally, I would drop a DM to lift this guy's spirits up, telling him just how incredibly talented he was and everything is gonna be okay. But for him to channel these characters and the evil in these characters, I'm sure bro there were demons deep inside," said Russo. [From 05:35 to 06:52]

Kurt Angle remembers Bray Wyatt

In a recent interview with ESPN, Kurt Angle remembered Wyatt as someone who revolutionized the wrestling business forever with his creative genius. The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that The Eater of Worlds was a special talent and that he always went out of his way to entertain his legion of fans across the globe.

"He was really creative," Angle said. "He came up with some incredible characters that were really fun to watch. He was really exciting, he was smart, he was athletic. We're gonna miss a very special person. This kid revolutionized the business, he really did. He had some amazing ideas and concepts that he did. He always kept the fans entertained. We're gonna sorely miss Bray Wyatt."

Though he's no longer around, it's safe to say that Wyatt would continue to influence a generation of performers who want to push the boundaries in wrestling.

