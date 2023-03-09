"I don't know if it's divided backstage" - Vince Russo discusses why WWE hasn't announced any Hall of Fame inductees for 2023 (Exclusive)

WWE is yet to announce the inductees for this year's Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame ceremony takes place the day before WrestleMania.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained why he thinks WWE hasn't announced anyone for the Hall of Fame yet.

According to the former creative writer, things could possibly be divided backstage, which might've led to WWE suffering in terms of business.

"I don't know, man. I don't know if it's divided backstage, I don't know if it's sides, I don't know if it's getting in the way of business. I don't know, I don't understand." said Vince Russo [7:20 – 8:20]

Vince Russo also gave his take on WWE bringing back legends ahead of WrestleMania 39

In the lead-up to this year's WrestleMania 39, legendary names including John Cena, Lita, Edge, and Trish Stratus have been involved in some high-caliber feuds.

Speaking on the same edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo gave his take on WWE using these legends in the build-up to 'Mania. He further pointed out a slight issue with the same. Russo said:

"Bro, I mean, it kind of was, in a way, Chris. We're getting close to WrestleMania and they're rolling out all the big guns. I mean, that's what we're talking about. You had Cena, you had Edge, you had Trish, you had Lita. You know, the only one that wasn't on the show was Brock."

Russo continued:

"But, you know, bro, I'm gonna say this and I feel like I wind up saying this every year. That's great, bro. And in the next three weeks, if you continue to have all these people on the show, it'll be great and then what happens the day after WrestleMania? We go right back to nobody who is over."

This year's WrestleMania 39 promises to be a stacked card. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are set to headline the show.

