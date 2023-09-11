"I don't know how to head bang" - Charlotte Flair sends message to 31-year-old WWE Superstar

Charlotte Flair has delivered a message to a 31-year-old superstar following WWE SmackDown.

Bayley and Iyo Sky cut off a portion of Shotzi's hair at the end of June, and she responded by shaving her head in July. Bayley and Shotzi finally battled in a singles match on the September 1st episode of SmackDown. Charlotte Flair got involved and booted Iyo Sky in the face ringside. The distraction allowed Shotzi to capitalize and pick up the pinfall victory over Bayley.

Damage CTRL's Bayley and Iyo Sky teamed up to battle Charlotte Flair and Shotzi this past Friday night on SmackDown. Flair and Shotzi picked up the victory after Asuka provided a distraction. Asuka and WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky had a stare-down after the match.

Flair took to her Instagram story to share a photo of herself with Shotzi after their victory on WWE SmackDown. The Queen hilariously admitted that she does not know how to "head bang" in her post seen below. The term "headbang" refers to someone nodding their head violently to the beat of rock music.

Flair sends a message to Shotzi

WWE SmackDown star Bayley rants about Charlotte Flair

Damage CTRL's Bayley is not happy with Charlotte Flair after the latter got involved in her match against Shotzi on the September 1st edition of WWE SmackDown.

Cathy Kelley caught up to Iyo Sky and Bayley backstage, and The Role Model went on a fiery rant about Flair. Bayley claimed that Flair always shows up wherever the gold is and added that she is tired of everyone disrespecting Damage CTRL.

"You know, Charlotte sees gold and she has to follow it. She is [sniffs] like, 'Where's the championship? Oh it's out there, let me go out there.' Even though she has nothing to do with us. We don't want Charlotte around. I'm done with Shotzi. She can stalk me as long as she wants, she's an idiot for playing into Charlotte's game. I thought she was a good fair competitor, no but she took advantage of me. She took advantage of Charlotte coming out and disrespecting us, I'm so tired of you, and you and you and everybody disrespecting Damage CTRL. She is the champion. IYO SKY is the champion."

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair competed for the WWE Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match against Bianca Belair and Asuka at SummerSlam in August. Belair picked up the victory, but Iyo Sky immediately cashed in to become the new champion.

It will be interesting to see when Flair gets another opportunity at the title moving forward on SmackDown.

What tag team name would you give the duo of Flair and Shotzi? Share your thoughts in the comments below.