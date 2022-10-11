"I do know for sure" - Wrestling legend predicts Roman Reigns' next three opponents in WWE

Roman Reigns has been dominating the WWE roster over the past few years, and wrestling legend Konnan recently predicted the future opponents for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Over the past two years, Reigns has defeated several challengers for his title, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and Drew McIntyre. The Head of the Table will now put his championship on the line against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next month.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan predicted Reigns' future opponents, stating that there are currently several names the company could push to face The Tribal Chief, including Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Braun Strowman. He also disclosed that he is certain that three certain superstars will get a shot at Reigns' title.

"I mean I haven't got an exact list of names. The only thing that I do know for sure is that Kross will get a shot and Rock will come in for Mania and Randy Orton is now gonna be out of the Royal Rumble because that was the scheduled match but they will, if Randy Orton does come back, he will end up facing Roman," he said. [From 1:14 to 1:34]

Konnan is unsure about Randy Orton's future in WWE

Randy Orton has been out of action since May 2022 due to a legitimate back injury. He last competed on the May 20 edition of SmackDown when he and his RK-Bro partner Matt Riddle lost to The Usos in a Tag Team Title Unification match. According to reports, The Viper will not return to action before 2023.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed Orton's injury and how it might affect his wrestling career.

"That's a big if [Randy Orton does come back] because, look, Orton's got his worst injury. He's done a lot in wrestling. It's not a guarantee he's gonna come back," he explained. [From 1:34 to 1:41]

