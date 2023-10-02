"I'll give it an F" - Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura's feud receives harsh rating from WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura's rivalry has been dominating RAW's programming, with the two set to collide at Fastlane 2023. However, Vince Russo doesn't seem too pleased with how the feud has gone down so far.

Rollins and Nakamura first went to war at Payback 2023, where they competed in the main event of the night. Though the Japanese star failed to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from The Messiah, it didn't mark the end of their feud.

The two are now gearing up to have a Last Man Standing match at Fastlane this Saturday, which is sure to steal the show.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer stated that strictly from a television viewer's perspective, the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura wasn't compelling.

He explained that the company had failed to make him care about either Rollins or Nakamura, thus making the entire storyline lackluster.

"It's tough to grade it. I'm just being honest. As a television viewer, I don't care about this match at all. So I guess since I don't care about it, they haven't made me care about it; I guess I'll give it an F. This whole storyline has been built on 'I know about your back,' that's what this whole storyline is based on," said Vince Russo. [2:15 - 2:38]

Jinder Mahal wants a WrestleMania match against Seth Rollins in India

A few weeks back, in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Jinder Mahal was asked to name his dream opponent if WrestleMania were to happen in India. The former WWE Champion picked Rollins, owing to their past history.

"Seth Rollins. Because we have history. Me and Seth Rollins have so much history," said Mahal.

The Modern Day Maharaja and The Visionary go back a long way, as they even feuded for the FCW Championship during the early stages of their careers.

