  "I'll do it" - Kevin Nash pitches a double retirement match against John Cena in WWE

"I'll do it" - Kevin Nash pitches a double retirement match against John Cena in WWE

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 14, 2025 04:13 GMT
Will we ever see a match between the two icons? (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Will we ever see a match between the two icons? (Image Credits: wwe.com)

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has faced some of the biggest names during his time as an active performer, except John Cena. Yes, you read that right. The two have never crossed paths in singles competition.

Big Kev recently entertained the idea of facing The Cenation Leader in a double retirement match. John Cena's farewell tour is coming to a close, with 11 dates left before he officially wraps up in December.

Rumor has it that WWE will go head-to-head with AEW Worlds End, which takes place on December 27. There's still no word on who his last opponent is going to be. Gunther was previously discussed as a potential final opponent.

Speaking on the latest episode of Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash said he is ready to come out of retirement to face John Cena. The former nWo member had a little smirk on his face, which suggested that this was a tongue-in-cheek comment.

"I'm not allowed to say. Yeah (On if he knows who will be John Cena's last opponent). I got tired of people saying, 'One more match! One more match!' I said, 'Alright, f**k it, I'll do it.' You heard it here." (From 1:24:52 to 1:25:12)
You can listen to the full episode below:

youtube-cover
Who will John Cena face at WWE Clash in Paris 2025?

After Brock Lesnar put John Cena on notice at SummerSlam, many thought they would see the two men collide in France at Clash in Paris on August 31.

However, it looks like WWE is holding off on this feud. Lesnar hasn't been seen since his return at The Biggest Party of The Summer. In his absence, Cena has ignited a buzzworthy rivalry with Logan Paul.

During SmackDown last week, The Cenation Leader accepted The Maverick's challenge to face him in a singles match at Clash in Paris.

Will The Beast Incarnate make his presence felt at the upcoming premium live event? Only time will tell.

If you use quotes from this article in your publication, please credit the Kliq This podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Harish Raj S
