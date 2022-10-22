NXT Champion Bron Breakker recently issued a challenge to the entire WWE locker room.

Before joining the Stamford-based company, Hall of Famer Rick Steiner's son played American football and amateur wrestling. He even signed with NFL's Baltimore Ravens in April 2020 but was released from his contract four months later. In February 2021, Breakker signed with WWE.

In an interview with The Black AnnounceTable ahead of Halloween Havoc, Breakker claimed that none of his co-workers could beat him in a foot race. He even issued a challenge to the entire WWE locker room.

"There's not one WWE Superstar that can beat me in a foot race. There's not one. I'll put everything on it. There's not a single dude that works here that can beat me in a foot race. Nobody. I ran a 4-3. Legitimate 4-3. There's nobody here that could beat me in a foot race, nobody," he said. [From 23:38 to 24:04]

55-year-old superstar heaped praise on Bron Breakker. Check out his comments here.

Bron Breakker is dating fellow WWE NXT star, Cora Jade

Earlier this year, NXT Champion Bron Breakker started dating fellow NXT star, Cora Jade. The couple made their relationship public last August when Jade shared a picture of Breakker from what seemed like a date on her Instagram stories.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., Jade opened up about her relationship with the NXT Champion:

"He's great. We were just friends for a while here at the PC, just as friends. And then we started dating sometime in the summer a few months ago. But he's great. He obviously has family in wrestling like you just mentioned, but he himself didn't come from wrestling, he was in the NFL. So it's cool to be able to see his progression as well, because I always joke with him all the time and I tell him that he's going to learn from me, because I've been wrestling longer than him. So I always joke with him about that. But just to pick on him." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Apollo Crews recently discussed Bron Breakker's upcoming NXT Title defense against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh at Halloween Havoc this Saturday. Check out his comments here.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes