"I love to beat people up" - SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley on her WWE character

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently described her on-screen character.

The Eradicator is now one of the most popular superstars on the WWE roster. She is a member of The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. Despite that, she has been holding the SmackDown Women's Championship since April, when she defeated Charlotte Flair for the title at WrestleMania 39.

In a recent interview with FOX 61, Ripley spoke about her current WWE character, stating that she loves to "bring a little bit of pain and brutality to everyone's day."

"I'm a mess. I'm chaotic. I love, obviously, to beat people up. I love to cause a bit of pain and bring the brutality, and I not only do it by myself, but I do it with my fellow Judgment Day members. I do it with Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and my Dom Dom, Dominik Mysterio. So, we go out there and we prove to everyone exactly why The Judgment Day runs WWE," she said.

The SmackDown Women's Champion added:

"Yeah, I'm definitely a different kind of athlete. I'm always typically bigger than my opponents so I love to ragdoll them and throw them around and show them what my strength entails and what I can do in the ring. But I also do it in a cunning sort of way. But that's pretty much Rhea Ripley. I just love to bring a little bit of pain and brutality to everyone's day." [1:39 - 2:33]

A top WWE star wants a dream match against Rhea Ripley

Last Saturday, Rhea Ripley retained her SmackDown Women's Championship after squashing Natalya at Night of Champions. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair lost her RAW Women's Championship to Asuka that night in Saudi Arabia.

In a recent interview with Emarati radio show Talk 100.3, the former RAW Women's Champion expressed her desire to have a dream match against The Eradicator.

"Everybody knows my dream opponents in the future. Of course Rhea Ripley, which everyone talks about, Charlotte Flair, and Beth Phoenix. She was the very first person when I got into WWE that I saw and I was like, 'I love what she represents. She's strong but she still, you know, embraces her femininity.' And she was like the first person I saw myself into when I first got into WWE as far as like aesthetic wise and what she went to the ring representing," she said.

