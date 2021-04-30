"I love you with all my heart" - Alberto Del Rio sends a heartfelt message to his legendary 'boss' 

Alberto Del Rio, aka Alberto El Patron, has been absent from the limelight ever since he was apprehended on charges of sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping back in 2020.

The charges have since been dropped, and Alberto Del Rio recently sat down for an interview with Lucha Libre Online's Hugo Savinovich to discuss various topics from his career.

There was a time not too long ago when Del Rio's life was in a dire condition. He was seventy pounds overweight and dealing with severe depression.

During those testing times, his father, the legendary Dos Caras, motivated him to get back in shape and return to the wrestling scene.

"I raised you to be the greatest" - Alberto Del Rio on what his father told him

Dos Caras, who Alberto Del Rio called 'his boss,' played a significant role in getting the former WWE Champion's life back on track.

Del Rio paid a heartfelt tribute to his father, who is considered one of the greatest heavyweight talents in Mexican wrestling history. Dos Caras was by his son's side at the most critical of times, and he urged Del Rio to get his act together.

Alberto Del Rio was grateful to have had his father's support, and he expressed his immense love and affection during the interview.

"Thank you for so many years of affection and love. To my boss (father), Dos Caras, to my daddy, my old man who is watching this interview and who told me when I was with two hundred and seventy-something pounds (overweight) with depression and told me: 'Get up, you bastard. You are my son, and I raised you to be the greatest. Get up because you are not finished, and they are waiting for you out there'. My dear old man (father), I love you with all my heart," Del Rio stated.

As noted earlier, Alberto Del Rio has been away from wrestling due to his ex-girlfriend's serious criminal charges. The former WWE star is now back in business and is currently slated to face Andrade in a highly-anticipated match at the end of July.

