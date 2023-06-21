"I love The Brothers Of Destruction but I agree..." - WWE fans sound off on Attitude Era star's bold statement regarding current tag team

Several WWE Superstars with great runs as singles competitors have also shone in the tag team division. Team Hell No, D-Generation X, and Rated-RKO, to name a few. Then, of course, there are the teams that are universally considered to be some of the greatest of all time, such as The Hardys, The Dudleys, and Edge & Christian.

Bully Ray recently claimed The Usos "are the greatest tag team in the history of the WWE," and perhaps rightly so. Considering Jimmy and Jey Uso have not been singles stars in the company, the duo closed out this year's WrestleMania despite that, being part of arguably the best storyline going into the Show of Shows.

Those words coming from Ray, who himself is part of the iconic Attitude Era tag team, must be huge for the SmackDown team.

Even before The Bloodline Saga, The Usos were stealing the show in feud-of-the-year worthy matches against The New Day, The Street Profits, and RK-Bro in the last decade.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures "It is my opinion that The Usos are the GREATEST tag team in the history of the WWE". - Bully Ray



Thoughts? "It is my opinion that The Usos are the GREATEST tag team in the history of the WWE". - Bully RayThoughts? https://t.co/mRKl1KcaCp

Here are some fan reactions to Bully Ray's comment:

LSW @ItsLSDub @WrestleFeatures They’re up there. “Greatest” is up for debate but they’re definitely in the mix. @WrestleFeatures They’re up there. “Greatest” is up for debate but they’re definitely in the mix.

Mat the Habs and Colts fan @SportsTalkManQC



The Hardy Boys changed the game, they're easily my n.1.



Usos are way up there though. It's either n.2 or 3 with the Dudley Boys. @WrestleFeatures Respectfully disagree.The Hardy Boys changed the game, they're easily my n.1.Usos are way up there though. It's either n.2 or 3 with the Dudley Boys. @WrestleFeatures Respectfully disagree.The Hardy Boys changed the game, they're easily my n.1.Usos are way up there though. It's either n.2 or 3 with the Dudley Boys.

Ryan O'Donnell @RyanWODonnell @WrestleFeatures In my opinion they are one of the best, but behind several teams made of legitimate single stars such as Hall & Nash, Brothers of Destruction, Flair & Batista, Rock & Mankind, HHH & Stone Cold, etc. @WrestleFeatures In my opinion they are one of the best, but behind several teams made of legitimate single stars such as Hall & Nash, Brothers of Destruction, Flair & Batista, Rock & Mankind, HHH & Stone Cold, etc.

The Usos are scheduled to face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match at Money in the Bank. Jey Uso's recent turn and the whole main event segment on SmackDown drew massive overnight ratings.

Will The Usos become singles competitors in WWE eventually?

The Usos made their WWE debut back in 2010 alongside Tamina Snuka. The Samoans were immediately plunged into a storyline with The Hart Dynasty. Over the last decade, they made it through by consistently producing quality tag bouts against The New Day, The Bar, and The Wyatt Family, among others.

While Jey Uso finally got to headline WWE shows against his cousin Roman Reigns during the pandemic, Jimmy Uso still hasn't received the opportunity.

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso is considered by many to be the former's best feud since donning the role of The Head of the Table in The Bloodline. Fans have even recently brought up the possibility of a rematch between the two at Payback later this year, with Jey winning this time around.

Could The Usos grow out of their tag team run of more than a decade old and become singles stars in the future? It seems like a plausible scenario at this point.

Should Jimmy or Jey Uso get their shot at Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the coming months? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

