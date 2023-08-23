"I'm not even there" - Former champion fires shots at WWE after being name-dropped on RAW

Following SummerSlam, WWE's creative team decided to run a feud nobody saw coming.

LA Knight and The Miz are trying to one-up each other immediately following WWE's trip to Detroit, where Knight won the Slim Jim Battle Royal. Needless to say, a storyline with The A-Lister is far better than no storyline at all for the fan-favorite.

This week's edition of RAW aired live from Quebec City, Canada, which is in the home province of The Miz's wife Maryse. She received an incredible reception despite not being present on the show. In fact, the former WWE Diva has not even been featured on television in a long time.

"I get the loudest chant of the night and I'm not even there! #OnVeutMaryse #WeWantMaryse #GOAT," Maryse shared in an Instagram story.

Check out The Miz's re-post of his wife's story on Instagram here.

Maryse reacts to Quebec City showing her love following WWE RAW

The Miz and LA Knight's storyline has pushed the boundaries of the brand split, and it remains to be seen if the company goes ahead and books a one-on-one contest between the two in the not-too-distant future.

On the latest episode of RAW, Akira Tozawa picked up an upset win over the former WWE Champion after Knight factored in as a distraction in the closing moments of their contest.

WWE Hall of Famer is not a fan of how LA Knight vs. The Miz feud began on RAW

Kevin Nash's comments on LA Knight in the recent past drew massive criticism from the fanbase. However, the creative team went ahead and booked The Miz to take a jab at Knight the exact same way Nash did. According to the legend, who spoke on his podcast Kliq This, their first segment on RAW was a low point:

"So, if I'm LA Knight and I go over in the Slim Jim Battle Royale, I finally think, 'Okay, they're realizing that I'm over, and I'm gonna start to get a push,'" Nash said. "And then [he goes] out on 'Raw' and they basically give Miz everything that we said on this show, ... basically saying that [he's] just a rip-off of the Attitude Era." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Nash further stated that Knight not only fumbled some of his lines, but when one looks at the two superstars, the fact that The Miz has all the accolades and is a millionaire with "a hot wife" only proves that the latter is the better of the two.

LA Knight was "booby-trapped" out there, according to the Hall of Famer, who also claimed that the segment ended on a low.

Expand Tweet

With only two weeks before WWE Payback, will their first-time-ever clash make it to the premium live event's match card? Meanwhile, check out LA Knight giving his honest thoughts on his current status within the company here.

Are you enjoying LA Knight vs. The Miz on television? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot