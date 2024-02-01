"I'm going to beat his Mami" - Bayley sends bold message to surprising WWE rival

WWE SmackDown star Bayley has disclosed that she has a history with a member of The Judgment Day faction.

The Damage CTRL member entered the Women's Royal Rumble match at number three after Naomi made her WWE return as the second entrant in the match. The Role Model outlasted 29 other superstars and eliminated Liv Morgan to win the Women's Royal Rumble. She has not revealed which champion she will be challenging at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, the veteran revealed that she has a history with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio. A fan asked the former champion for her thoughts on Dominik Mysterio calling her names on RAW. She responded by claiming she shook the former NXT North American Champion's confidence by poking fun at him back in the day:

"Dom called me stupid? I was so busy on Monday, I honestly didn't see that. But, Dom is probably still a little salty from when I made fun of him years ago during our Thunderdome era, when I called him out when he was real young. I probably shook his confidence for a long time, so whatever. He can say what he wants, it doesn't affect me. I'm going to beat his Mami (laughs)," said Bayley. [From 35:29 - 35:55]

WWE star Bayley reveals her first thought after winning the Women's Royal Rumble

Bayley revealed that she was incredibly excited to point at the WrestleMania sign after emerging victorious in the Women's Royal Rumble.

During her conversation on WWE's The Bump, the SmackDown star was asked to share the first thing that popped into her head after being the last woman standing in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She admitted that she was just so excited to point at the sign, and the fans made the moment even more special for her:

"Honestly, I was just so excited to point at that damn (WrestleMania) sign. That has been the moment that you dream about, even before we had the Women's Royal Rumble, even before it was a thing. I was like man, I wish we could get a chance to point at the sign. And the fact that I had all of those people behind me pointing at the sign with me, I had no idea until I saw the picture. So, that just made the moment even more special," Bayley added. [From 37:18 - 37:41]

Many fans were happy to see Bayley win her first Women's Royal Rumble match and are hoping to see the veteran become champion once again at WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the 34-year-old after her incredible victory this past Saturday night.

