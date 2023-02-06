"I'm gonna cry" - WWE Universe goes crazy after current champion refers to AJ Lee as her mother

AJ Lee had an incredible connection with the WWE Universe during her time with the company. She hung up her wrestling boots in 2015 but is still referenced by fans and WWE Superstars today.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day went down this past Saturday night, and several titles were defended at the premium live event. Roxanne Perez defended the NXT Women's Championship against Jacy Jane and Gigi Dolin in a Triple Threat match.

Perez emerged victorious over the Toxic Attraction members to retain the title. She captured the NXT Women's Championship from the former leader of the group, the recently released Mandy Rose, on the December 13 edition of WWE NXT.

Recently, a wrestling fan sent a photo to Perez of her holding the title in a similar way to how AJ Lee held the Divas Championship back in the day. The NXT Women's Champion responded by tagging AJ and referring to her as her mother.

"My monthly hi mom @TheAJMendez," tweeted Roxanne Perez.

Wrestling fans went crazy in response, and several fans said they hoped to see them wrestle each other one day.

Roxanne Perez on her appearance at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Roxanne Perez had a busy week in WWE. She successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship at Vengeance Day and was an entrant during the Women's Royal Rumble match at the premium live event last weekend.

She entered the match as entrant #8 and received a great reaction from the crowd at the Alamodome. Roxanne was ganged up on by Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at the premium live event.

All three members of the Damage CTRL were in the Women's Royal Rumble match by entrant #10, and the heel faction made several eliminations early. The NXT Women's Champion was eliminated by Damage CTRL after only a few minutes in the match.

Despite the quick elimination, Roxanne hasn't lost any confidence. Speaking on Busted Open Radio earlier this week, Perez said that she realized she belonged during the Women's Royal Rumble match:

"I walked out and I didn't cry at all, which I was proud of myself. When I won the championship, it was like, 'Wow, I can't believe this is real.' When I walked out at the Royal Rumble it was more of, 'Wow, I belong here. I've worked so hard for this. I'm here and I did it and I belong here.'" [H/T: Fightful]

Triple H has brought back several legends during his time as the head of creative. It would be fascinating to see AJ Lee come back for a match at this year's WrestleMania, and it appears that many fans would love to see it.

