Brock Lesnar is known for his short temper. A WWE veteran recently recalled when The Beast Incarnate threatened to kill him.

Ad

Lesnar may not be an active wrestler anymore, but he remains one of the most talked-about wrestlers today.

Speaking on the latest episode of Coach & Bro, former WWE head writer Vince Russo talked about the time he called Sable in hopes of bringing her to TNA. However, he didn't know he spoke to Brock Lesnar over the call, which got him into trouble.

"I wanted to bring Sable into TNA, so when I was in TNA, I called Sable. After my conversation with Sable, my phone rings immediately. It’s Kurt Angle, “Vince, what did you do?!” I’m like, “Kurt, seriously, I have no idea what you’re talking about.”

Ad

Trending

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Russo said the next thing he knew, Lesnar called Kurt Angle and told him that he would kill him since the veteran didn't introduce himself properly.

“Vince I just got off the phone with Brock Lesnar, and he wants to kill you.” What happened was, I called Sable, a dude answered the phone, how am I supposed to know the dude is Brock Lesnar?! I’d never met Brock Lesnar, I never had a conversation…it was Brock Lesnar. “May I please speak to Sable?” He put Sable on the phone, then he calls Kurt “Who is this Vince Russo, I’m gonna kill him” because I didn’t introduce myself, I didn’t know it was Brock Lesnar for crying out loud." (H/T: TJRWrestling)

Ad

Check out the full episode below:

Ad

Will Brock Lesnar return to WWE?

Brock Lesnar appears to be enjoying his time away from WWE, having been spotted with a new look recently.

Despite his uncertain status, the former Universal Champion remains under contract. However, the 47-year-old legend would need legal clearance to return to in-ring action.

The ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the company continues to hamper his chances.

Ad

Expand Tweet

As of this writing, there are no plans to bring him back on television anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More