"I'm hearing all kinds of bad stuff that he's saying" - Ex-WWE star on real-life heat with Kevin Owens

Former WWE Superstar Jacques Rougeau recently addressed his real-life heat with Kevin Owens.

Before joining the Stamford-based company, Owens trained at Jacques Rougeau's wrestling school for four years. He joined the school when he was 14 and left after turning 18 to compete at other Canadian promotions. He later wrestled in some independent promotions before joining WWE in 2014.

During an episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Rougeau recalled his history with Owens. He explained that due to his troubled relationship with Vince McMahon at the time, he wanted to be different from the WWE Executive Chairman. Hence, The Mountie prohibited his students, including Owens, from wrestling anywhere except his promotion. However, after four years of training at Rougeau's school, Owens decided to leave.

"There came a point after four years of working with me, he just gave me his notice, saying, 'no, I wanna go wrestle somewhere else.' I said, 'ok, good luck.' And that was the last time I talked to him. I never talked to him since. I never had a word with him 'hello' or nothing. I only heard him bad-mouthing my school and stuff like that. But I never had a bad word with the kid. The kid was such a lovable kid. (...) And then like at 18 years old when he left, he just changed completely his opinion on me. So, he must've been helding it in for four years," he said. [3:23 - 4:05]

The former Intercontinental Champion pointed out that Owens now dislikes him. He also claimed that the former Universal Champion should be giving him recognition instead of having heat with him.

"I was doing my business like the way it was and if you didn't like my business you leave and go somewhere else. I'm not holding you. I'm not handcuffing you. I'm just saying that in my company it works like that. And he should've respected that and he should respect that because he learned how to crawl with me and he learned how to walk with me and he learned how to dance and run with me. (...) He should only have recognition for me today Kevin Owens. And that's not what I'm hearing. I'm hearing all kinds of bad stuff that he's saying. He even degraded my school," Rougeau added. [4:33 - 5:09]

Jacques Rougeau said he didn't know who Sami Zayn was before the Elimination Chamber. Check out his comments here.

Kevin Owens reunited with Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown

Over the past few months, Kevin Owens has been feuding with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. After Sami Zayn also turned on the group, he tried to convince The Prizefighter to reunite with him to take down The Bloodline. However, Owens continued to turn down the offer.

However, the two former best friends finally reunited last Friday on SmackDown after Owens rushed to the ring to save Zayn from an attack from the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

An AEW star reacted to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' reunion on WWE SmackDown. Check out the details here.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes