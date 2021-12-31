"I'm just going to the highest bidder" - Vince Russo comments on a 4-time WWE Champion's future (Exclusive) 

During the latest episode of The Bro Show, Vince Russo opened up about Alberto Del Rio's status and urged the four-time WWE Champion to go after the money for his next wrestling contract.

Alberto Dio Rio is looking to make a massive return in 2022 as he is free of all the legal charges that halted his career. Vince Russo felt the Mexican star was an exceptional talent who wouldn't get enough opportunities in WWE and AEW due to the stacked rosters of both companies:

"I'll be honest with you, man. Both of these rosters are so loaded. Neither company is going to make him special. And I think Alberto Del Rio is special. I do. I think he is a special talent. He would definitely be at the top of the card if I were writing, but the fact of the matter is, bro, both those rosters are so loaded. Either place he goes, he is not going to be special."

Vince Russo advised Del Rio to play it smart and join the promotion that offers him the most money.

Given the depth of existing rosters in Tony Khan and Vince McMahon's promotions, the former WWE personality believes Del Rio will not be the top guy once he returns. Russo added that the four-time world champion should secure himself financially in the current scenario:

"So, if I'm him, I'm just going to the highest bidder. I mean, whoever is going to offer me the most money, that's where I'm going to go because I know darn well, they are not going to give him his 'just desserts' bro. This is a guy that should be featured, headlined, looks the part, looks like a million bucks. So, if I were him, I would probably try to play both ends against the middle and walk away with as much money as he could."

Alberto Del Rio is willing to do business with AEW and WWE

Alberto Del Rio appeared on the most recent episode of UnSKripted, where he laid out his plans for 2022 and vowed to make a triumphant comeback.

The former WWE star wishes to go into the company's Hall of Fame someday, but he would also be open to working with AEW.

The Mexican star even promised to become a world champion again as he eagerly looked forward to joining a major wrestling organization in the new year.

Will AEW or WWE entertain the idea of getting Alberto Del Rio on board? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

