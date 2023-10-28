"I'm just trying to make Vince proud" - Former WWE Superstar mocks champion's recent milestone

A former superstar has mocked a current WWE champion's milestone today on social media by claiming that he is just trying to make Vince McMahon proud.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven have eclipsed 100 days as Women's Tag Team Champions. Green originally captured the titles with Sonya Deville on the July 17 episode of RAW. Sonya Deville suffered a torn ACL and Piper Niven returned to the company to name herself as Chelsea Green's new tag team partner.

Matt Cardona is married to Chelsea Green in real life and has referred to himself as one-half of one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. Cardona is a former Intercontinental Champion and departed the company in 2020.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram today to poke fun at Chelsea Green reaching 100 days as Women's Tag Team Champion. Matt Cardona noted that he has also reached the milestone and joked that he is just trying to make Vince McMahon proud as seen in his post below.

"I'm just trying to make Vince proud...," wrote Matt Cardona.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 on Triple H taking over creative for Vince McMahon

It was reported following the merger between WWE and UFC, that Triple H will be at the helm of the company's creative moving forward, and not Vince McMahon.

The 78-year-old has had a tumultuous couple of years with the promotion, and even announced his retirement last year on Twitter, now known as X. Vince McMahon went on to return earlier this year, which happened to coincide with his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, deciding to resign from the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 commented on Triple H taking over creative for Vince McMahon. EC3 said that Triple H has a great mind for the business, and could still use Vince McMahon in an advisory role in WWE.

"If it is true, Triple H has a great mind, obviously, for the industry and the business, and I think, as the booker, there's so much out of his control, not out of his control, but probably why he can't oversee. But I think grandiose long-term vision, that something that Triple H has. I think Vince probably is best utilized in a role where he chimes in and has that power where he can defer, which was an issue for so many years that he wouldn't defer anything from creative to business," said EC3.

Matt Cardona has made a name for himself on the indepent scene and has claimed that his Zack Ryder persona from WWE is dead. Only time will tell if the former WWE Superstar gets the chance to return to the company down the line.

Would you like to see Matt Cardona return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

