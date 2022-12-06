"I'm about to lose my damn mind" - WWE star on Cristiano Ronaldo's rumored $525 million deal with Saudi club

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT commentator Booker T recently commented on Cristiano Ronaldo's rumored move to Saudi club Al-Nassr FC.

After a historic career with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is now a free agent. According to recent reports, the 37-year-old has agreed to a record-breaking $525 million (€500 million) two-and-a-half seasons contract with Saudi club Al-Nassr FC to join them after the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on Ronaldo's rumored deal with the Saudi club.

"They give you life-changing generational money when you go over there man. So let me try to figure out how to get some of that money. (...) I tell you man, I came along in the wrong era. I'm serious. These guys get paid all this money. When you hear somebody getting paid $200 million to play a game, you know what I mean, a game that they take very very seriously though, you just go, 'wow!' Man, 200 million, can't even really think about that really," he said. (21:54 - 22:32)

The Hall of Famer disclosed that he would lose his mind if he got the same amount of money Ronaldo would reportedly get per season.

"You can't put that in the real context, you know. What does $200 million look like? Your really can't. You just know it's a whole lot of damn money. I'm about to lose my damn mind. I'm gonna buy everything," he added. (22:33 - 22:50)

Booker T is returning to the ring outside WWE

Booker T last competed in WWE in 2012. He has since retired from in-ring action. While he continues to work for the Stamford-based company as a commentator and panelist, the Hall of Famer also runs his own promotion, Reality of Wrestling, in Texas.

Over the past decade, the 6-time world champion has competed in a few matches in his promotion. He recently announced that he would be returning to the ring on December 18 to team up with Mysterious Q to challenge Warren Johnson and Zack Mason for the ROW Tag Team Championships.

