"I'm proud" - Former Champion sends message to WWE locker room after Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 recently went down last night at the Belle Centre in Montreal, Canada. Sami Zayn did not get the fairytale ending that his hometown fans were hoping for, but he did receive a standing ovation from the crowd at the end of Elimination Chamber.

Last night's premium live event also provided clarity about WrestleMania 39's card. Asuka won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship in April. Austin Theory retained the United States Championship after Logan Paul interfered in the Elimination Chamber match.

The popular YouTuber attacked Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber after The Visionary took shots at him in the media. It appears that Rollins and Logan will likely be squaring off at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Logan Paul recently had an incredible moment with Ricochet at the Royal Rumble.

Ricochet recently took to Twitter to send a message to fans and the WWE locker room following Elimination Chamber. The former Intercontinental Champion said he was proud of his coworkers and claimed things are just starting to heat up on the road to WrestleMania.

"I’m proud of the @WWE locker room, office and backstage crew…and things are just starting to heat up!!" tweeted Ricochet.

Former WWE star EC3 comments on Ricochet and Logan Paul's spot at Royal Rumble

EC3 recently praised Logan Paul and Ricochet's wild spot at the Royal Rumble while also pointing out that it made no sense whatsoever.

Logan has had a wild run in the company thus far. He was given a title match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022 in just the third match of his career. The 27-year-old impressed in the match but stood no chance against The Tribal Chief. Logan shockingly eliminated Rollins from the Royal Rumble and ignited The Visionary's disdain towards him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 noted that Ricochet and Logan Paul's spot made no sense, but it was an incredible display of athleticism.

"It made no sense. Two dudes going, 'Hey, wanna jump at each other? Sure, it'll be really cool.' And they do it, and the place went crazy. It was the most illogical thing, but it was the most beautiful feat of athleticism. So kudos to them, but it just makes no sense," said EC3. [From 1:32 to 1:54]

Seth Rollins and Logan Paul will likely have a very entertaining match at WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see if Logan can shock the WWE Universe once again and defeat Rollins at the biggest show of the year.

