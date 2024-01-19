"I'm not ready" - WWE fans get emotional after John Cena teases retirement yet again on Instagram

All good things must come to an end, but WWE fans are not ready for John Cena's in-ring career to come to a close. After The Cenation Leader put out a cryptic post on Instagram, seemingly teasing the end of his stellar career, fans seemed to get very emotional about it.

It is understandable enough because John Cena has been the biggest presence on WWE television for many fans who began watching WWE in the early 2000s. The 16-time World Champion was the face of the Stamford-based promotion from 2005 to 2015, an unprecedented ten-year run that neither Hulk Hogan, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, nor The Rock could achieve. During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Cena essentially said that he was trying to figure out how to close this chapter of his career.

It goes without saying that in response to The Champ's Instagram post featuring an hourglass that many interpreted as a follow-up to his retirement comments, fans were not very happy about it.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

It should be noted that to some fans, it was less of a retirement tease and more of a hint towards Karrion Kross and his new faction. Cena has made a habit of posting about current WWE Superstars, as he famously has an Instagram handle that he uses to make posts with zero context or explanations.

John Cena revealed what he wants to do once his in-ring career comes to a close

During the same interview that we mentioned above, John Cena was asked about what he wanted to do once the in-ring chapter of his career closed.

While speaking to PEOPLE, The Doctor of Thuganomics expressed his desire to share his wisdom with the next generation of superstars.

"I do have almost two and a half decades of wisdom built up where I think I can offer a mentor perspective for sure. So, if I am not integrated with the WWE family moving forward and in perpetuity, then I think it's a waste for everyone involved," John Cena said.

Randy Orton recently revealed that he wanted to face John Cena at WrestleMania for a world championship to conclude their storied history together. Cena and Orton, despite facing each other numerous times over WWE's Ruthless Aggression and PG Era, have never actually had a singles match at WrestleMania.

The closest the two superstars got was when they faced each other in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 24 that also involved Triple H.

Do you want to see John Cena back in the WWE ring soon? Sound off in the comments section below!

