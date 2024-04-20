“I’m still feeling this bump today” - 47-year-old WWE star shares heartbreaking update

WWE Superstars are some of the most skillful athletes in the worlds of sports and entertainment. While injuries and ailments are an unfortunate part of being a pro wrestler, many of these issues linger and cause problems even well into retirement, and one veteran star was reminded of that on social media today.

Jamie Noble began wrestling in 1995, finding success in WCW, WWE, NJPW, ROH, and the indies. After his first World Wrestling Entertainment run went from 2001-2004, Noble returned in late 2005 but retired due to a back injury in November 2009. He then began working behind the scenes as a producer, while making the occasional special appearance. The former ROH World Champion has history with another current WWE Producer - Gregory Shane Helms, aka The Hurricane.

Helms and Noble worked numerous WCW matches during the faction feud between 3 Count and Jung Dragons, then they battled over the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in 2002, then again briefly in 2006. The 2002 King of The Ring event saw Noble defeat Helms to begin his only reign with the Cruiserweight Championship. After Helms hit his signature Hurricane Neckbreaker, Noble kicked out of the chokeslam and went on to win the 12-minute match, thanks to an assist by Nidia.

The Redneck Messiah took to Instagram Stories today to share a clip of Helms hitting his swinging neckbreaker from the top rope. Noble captioned the clip to reveal how he's still hurting 7,972 days after taking Helms' high-impact move.

"I'm still feeling this bump today [frowning face with eyes tight emoji] [angry face with symbols over mouth emoji] [persevering face emoji]," Jamie Noble wrote.

Noble actually took the top rope swinging neckbreaker from Helms several times during their rivalry. The 47-year-old's last match on record was an eight-man bout on December 11, 2022, which came at a special non-televised live event to celebrate his career. Noble teamed with Braun Strowman, Pete Dunne, and Ridge Holland that night to defeat The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa.

The Hurricane passes move to WWE RAW Superstar

Gregory Shane Helms has worked as a WWE Producer since January 2019, but before that, he spent almost 30 years as an active in-ring talent, most famously as The Hurricane.

Helms had several signature moves, including The Hurricane Neckbreaker, which was a top rope swinging neckbreaker. He handed the neckbreaker down to Ricochet after The Highlight of The Night used the move in his loss to Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2023.

After a fan tweeted about Helms producing the Paul vs. Ricochet match, the 49-year-old producer responded and said the move now belonged to the 35-year-old superstar.

"That's @KingRicochet's move now. Even if I were ever able to drag my sad carcass back into a ring again, you can bet your whole a** that I ain't doing this move! Upon landing, my entire skeleton would burst out through my skin and land in the front row," Shane Helms joked.

Helms has not wrestled since his surprise appearance in the 2021 Royal Rumble. He worked for mostly ROH towards the end of his career and while he did make another surprise Rumble appearance in 2018, the 2-time WCW champion had his last match for the company on January 26, 2010 as he teamed with Goldust and Yoshi Tatsu to defeat Zack Ryder, Trent Beretta, and Cayley Croft.

