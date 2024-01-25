"I MADE HISTORY" - WWE RAW star reacts to major Royal Rumble moment

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is finally upon us, and the highly anticipated premium live event will go down this Saturday night. There have been countless iconic Royal Rumble moments over the years, and a WWE Superstar has boasted about their moment today on social media.

Last year, Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble by eliminating Gunther. However, Roman Reigns defeated Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble last year after being the first entrant in the match. The Eradicator defeated Charlotte Flair at the Show of Shows to become champion and has been dominant ever since.

Chelsea Green returned to the company during last year's Women's Royal Rumble match. She was immediately thrown out by Rhea Ripley and holds the record for the fastest elimination in Women's Rumble match history. Sportskeeda Wrestling posted a graphic highlighting Green's monumental accomplishment, and she reacted by claiming that she made history.

"I MADE HISTORY," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer criticizes the promotion for how they have booked Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven dropped the Women's Tag Team Championship to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance last month and have been racking up losses on the red brand ever since.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo questioned the booking of the former Women's Tag Team Champions.

Russo noted that Green has more charisma than any other female on the roster, but the company seemingly doesn't know what to do with her.

"I am gonna throw my name out because again, this is the one person on the roster that has shown more charisma than any other female on the roster, and that's Chelsea Green... Not having a clue of what to do with this talented actress. You could see she is a team player, she will take the 1-2-3, she will bump all over the place... How can you not figure out what to do with a woman with so much freaking charisma," said Russo. [From 11:27 onwards]

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven had an impressive reign as Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be fascinating to see if the unlikely duo can recapture the titles in 2024.

Which match are you looking forward to the most at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.