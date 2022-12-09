"I made you" - 67-year-old former WWE official makes bold claim about Ric Flair's career

Ric Flair might be one of the most famous wrestlers of all time, but he remains controversial. However, former WWE official Eric Bischoff has now taken credit for his career, saying he 'made' Flair.

Flair and Bischoff have been involved in an apparent feud online. The legendary wrestler is apparently upset with Bischoff, while the former RAW General Manager has no idea where this is coming from.

While many others have talked about it, Ric Flair's son-in-law, Conrad Thompson, has also opened up about it. He mentioned that it might have something to do with Flair's documentary.

Now, in a few tweets, the apparent feud between Ric Flair and Bischoff has continued online. The Nature Boy posted a tweet about how Bischoff could answer why and posted a video from his time in WCW.

In the clip, he called out the official and called him an "a**hole" and a "son of a b**ch," daring him to fire him, while Bischoff shouted about how Flair would never wrestle in his company.

Bischoff also retweeted it, saying that it was some of Flair's best work ever and that he had made him.

"This is some of your best work ever. You’re welcome. I made you," the veteran wrote.

You can check out both tweets below:

Eric Bischoff saying he made Ric Flair didn't go over well with the fans

Given Flair's celebrated career, Bischoff's claim to have made him was one that the fans didn't quite accept, and they told him that.

A few fans expressed their doubts about his claim and called him out.

JWilly44 @JDub0602 @EBischoff I love your podcasts and I’m a fan..but “making him” was a bit much. Terry Funk and Harley Race could or could’ve said that, but not you sir! @EBischoff I love your podcasts and I’m a fan..but “making him” was a bit much. Terry Funk and Harley Race could or could’ve said that, but not you sir!

In response, one fan started calling him names, but Bischoff replied sarcastically, saying the fan was so angry he got goosebumps.

"You fool you narcissistic egomaniac freaking JC Penny model you in no way made Ric Flair you’re full of s**t you deranged p***k," the fan wrote.

Some other fans, though, agreed with Bischoff and complimented the segment and the feud.

Michael 🎅 @Collingwoodmag @EBischoff No Eric Bischoff Ric Flair would of been cleaning shoes at a bowling alley! @EBischoff No Eric Bischoff Ric Flair would of been cleaning shoes at a bowling alley! https://t.co/vz2iU8r7Te

D.P. @CertifiedBA @EBischoff In all honestly, never felt more than I did until that moment as a wrestling fan, felt like one of the most 'real' moments to me. The whole event was gold. #SARSA @EBischoff In all honestly, never felt more than I did until that moment as a wrestling fan, felt like one of the most 'real' moments to me. The whole event was gold. #SARSA

As the "feud" continues on Twitter, it appears to be creating conversation heading into Flair's upcoming documentary release. Whether or not it's real, it will be interesting to see what Flair says in response to this claim.

Do you think Eric Bischoff massively contributed to The Nature Boy's career? Let us know in the comments section below!

