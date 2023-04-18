"I put my heart and soul into it" - 37-year-old RAW star on his current position in WWE

A 37-year-old WWE RAW star is determined to make every situation he is put in work.

WWE is the dream destination for most wrestlers in the world, but the promotion cannot make everyone a star. Mustafa Ali has been with the company for years, and most fans feel like he has been underutilized. Ali's current gimmick has him seeing the bright side of everything, and he typically loses his matches on RAW.

Speaking with William Mullaly of Esquire Middle East, Ali was praised for putting his heart into everything. The RAW star stated that fans know that he will give it everything he's got and will try to make anything he has been given work.

"Thank you. Yeah, I guess that’s my one solace. I always hear the fans saying, like, ‘oh, this guy deserves better, you should be presented better’. And at the end of the day, all I ask is that, as long as fans know that anytime I’ve been given something, I put my heart and soul into it. I’m dedicated, whether I agree with it or not. I’ll try to make it work. And I think that’s resonated with fans. They know this guy will make anything work," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

RAW star Mustafa Ali on Sami Zayn's recent success in WWE

RAW star Mustafa Ali shared kind words about Sami Zayn during his interview with Esquire Middle East and wondered if the same thing might happen to him one day.

Sami Zayn was viewed as a workhorse by wrestling fans for years but has completely transformed himself into one of the biggest stars in the company. Zayn's acceptance into The Bloodline as an Honorary Uce caused him to become a household name. Now, Sami's rivalry against The Bloodline has made him an even bigger star.

During the same interview, Mustafa noted that Sami Zayn wasn't supposed to become this massive star, he just knocked it out of the park when he was on-screen with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"The Sami [Zayn] example is great, because I think it was supposed to be a one time on-screen moment was Roman [Reigns], but the chemistry was there, and it kind of unfolded from there. That’s the nature of what we do. There’s not five to 10-year plans. this is going to be a you know, it’s just kind of roll with the punches. So, if you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready. If you commit to everything you do, then hopefully it’ll click one day and hopefully it’ll click one day for me to," said Ali. [H/T: Fightful]

Mustafa has been with the company since 2016 but has never won a title. The WWE Draft is just around the corner, and maybe the RAW superstar will be given a fresh start moving forward.

