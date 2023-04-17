WWE fan revealed to be the inspiration behind new ring gear for current champions

A member of the WWE Universe recently disclosed that they were the inspiration behind the ring gear of newly crowned champions in WWE.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is in the books, and Night 1 ended on a high note. The Usos' historic reign as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions came to an end in the main event. Sami Zayn leveled Jey Uso with three Helluva Kicks in a row as Kevin Owens planted Jimmy with a Stunner to keep him from breaking up the pinfall.

Owens and Zayn received an incredible reaction from the crowd in Los Angeles as they posed with the titles to end Night 1.

A wrestling fan took to Twitter today to reveal the message Kevin Owens sent him after the champions debuted their new ring gear. Kevin Owens sent the wrestling fan a message stating that the design he created was the inspiration for their new ring gear as a tag team:

"Hey buddy! I thought for sure I had told you this already but I guess I meant to and didn't get around to it but your design was absolutely the inspiration for our gear!" messaged Kevin Owens.

The Usos send a warning to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions ahead of their rematch

It was recently announced that The Usos will be challenging Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in a couple of weeks.

Paul Heyman made the announcement and said that The Tribal Chief is getting sick of the "two of you." The Usos assumed that Heyman was referring to the champions, but The Wiseman was looking directly at Jimmy and Jey when he said it.

Ahead of their rematch, The Usos vowed to defeat Owens and Zayn to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions once again during their appearance on SmackDown LowDown:

"In two weeks, it's the biggest WrestleMania tag team rematch. In two weeks, it's the brothers vs stepbrothers. In two weeks, it's gonna be the 9-time WWE Tag Team Champions, Jimmy and Jey, The Usos." [From 3:30 to 3:50]

Jimmy and Jey are confident they can win the tag titles back, but there is seemingly friction right now within The Bloodline. Only time will tell if The Usos are allowed back in the group if they once again fall to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in their rematch in a couple of weeks.

Do you think The Usos will still be in The Bloodline at the end of 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes