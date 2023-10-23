"I really believe that's what he wants" - Former WCW Champion says Ric Flair wants to die inside the ring (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke about Ric Flair's desire to return to the squared circle, saying the WWE legend's dream might be to die in the middle of the ring.

The Nature Boy had his retirement match in 2022, where he teamed up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. However, Flair has been vocal about his disappointment with how things went down during the clash. In a recent interview, the WWE legend suggested that he wanted to wrestle again, adding that he wished he had picked Ricky Morton as his last opponent.

Though Ric Flair later issued a clarification, saying he didn't intend to wrestle again, his comments had already spread like wildfire among the wrestling fans. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that Flair's dream might be to die while wrestling. The former WWE personality also mentioned how there were countless musicians who died on stage doing what they did best.

"Ric Flair's absolute dream is to go out in the middle of the wrestling ring. To him, that is the perfect story for the end of Ric Flair. That is the perfect final last chapter. He died in the wrestling ring. I really believe that's what he wants. And he can do whatever he wants; it doesn't affect me one way or another. But I'm telling you, bro, I honestly believe that that is his fairytale ending. Musicians have died on stage. Tiny Tim, who I loved and adored, died on stage. And there's something about being a legend when you die doing what you love to do. I honestly believe that's somewhere in the back of his mind," said Vince Russo. [2:38 - 3:42]

Dutch Mantell thought WWE legend Ric Flair would die during his last match

A few days back, on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager opened up about Flair's retirement match from 2022. Mantell believed that there were times in the clash when he thought Ric Flair would die in the ring.

"I said, 'the last match should be a big deal.' The last match against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, it should mean something. Well, it did mean something, Flair damn near died. They all thought he was dying in the ring. And he said he made it up because they wanted to do all kinds of things to him. No. Ric, you would have objected to that when they brought it up. They were gonna suplex him outside? No. They were gonna come off the top on him and drop the elbow? No. Watching the match, hell I thought he was gonna die", said Mantell.

Ric Flair is already counted among the greatest to ever step inside the ring, and as such, there's very little need for him to prove again just how good he is.

