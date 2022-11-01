WWE Superstar Ricochet has hilariously reacted to a photo posted by John Cena on Twitter.

The sixteen-time world champion last appeared on the June 27 edition of WWE RAW to celebrate twenty years with the company. He delivered a promo and vowed that it will be for more than just one match when he returns. The leader of Cenation is currently rumored to be a part of next year's WrestleMania.

Cena recently took to Twitter to post a photo of himself and a fan dressed up as him for Halloween.

"WTF just met John Cena!" tweeted John Cena.

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet hilariously responded that he couldn't see anyone in the photo, a joke that is popular in the wrestling community about Cena's popular "You Can't See Me" catchphrase.

"I don’t see anyone?!" tweeted Ricochet.

Former WWE star plans to dress like John Cena on Halloween

Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young) recently revealed that he wants to dress up as John Cena for a New Japan Pro-Wrestling event.

Darren Young was a part of the Nexus faction and captured the tag titles with Titus O'Neil as the Prime Time Players.

Speaking on Insider's Edge: A Pro Wrestling podcast, Fred stated that he wanted to dress up as a black John Cena at tonight's NJPW Halloween show in New York.

"I don’t know how that came about, me being the black John Cena, but it’s funny. New Japan Strong is doing a show in New York, a Halloween show, and I’m thinking about dressing up as the black John Cena. So we’ll see how that goes at a New Japan STRONG show. I’m still thinking about it. I think that’s what I might be for Halloween, the black John Cena, but it’s gonna be my own way, you know, my own version of it, so we’ll see if I do it or not," said Fred. [H/T Fightful]

nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III @realfredrosser twitter.com/JohnCena/statu… John Cena @JohnCena Care less for what others say about you. Care more for what your actions say about you. Care less for what others say about you. Care more for what your actions say about you. If they don’t know you personally, don’t take it personal. If they don’t know you personally, don’t take it personal. 💯 twitter.com/JohnCena/statu…

John Cena has reacted two other times recently to people dressing up as him. One fan cosplayed as DC's Peacemaker for Halloween, and another fan competed in marathons while dressed as Cena. It will be interesting to see when The Doctor of Thuganomics returns to WWE in near future.

Can you see John Cena in the photo above? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes